Give Pulled Pork 10X The Flavor With This Easy Rub Trick
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Summertime is the perfect season for gatherings such as barbecues, cookouts, and any other fulfilling feasts. If pulled pork is the star of your next soiree, then it's crucial to prep your meat with the right rub. Pork's natural essence boasts a relatively mild balance between savory and sweet notes, but if you really want to take an easy pulled pork recipe to new heights, bump it up to 10x the flavor by adding more rub after cooking and pulling the pork apart.
The absolute best method for adding a rub to pulled pork begins with a thorough application to the outside of your roast at least a few hours prior to putting it in the smoker. Whether you mix up your own homemade spice rub or choose a store-bought brand, make sure to save a little extra to season your cooked pulled pork later.
Smoked meat enthusiasts on Reddit offer their own suggestions for reusing your leftover rub to make the most of your pulled pork. One user shares, "Pull the meat, sprinkle some of the seasoning, add a bunch of butter, mix it up." Another mentions, "My preferred method is to transfer the pork butt to a roasting pan for the last hour or two of the cook, which catches the perfect amount of drippings to mix in with some extra rub." The latter is an especially great way to keep pulled pork tender. From there, it's a matter of enjoying your pulled pork however you wish.
Tips for serving the most flavorful pulled pork
Starting with a simple rub recipe will go far to boost your pulled pork by 10x the flavor. If you want to make your own rub from scratch, all you need is a basic blend of salt, pepper, brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, and mustard powder. As for store-bought options, try using The Notorious P.I.G. Rub from PS Seasoning to give your pulled pork a pop culture-inspired punch of flavor.
Once you've properly seasoned your pulled pork, the sky's the limit as far as serving possibilities. At its most basic, a plate of pulled pork is wonderful on its own or served with complementary sides such as salad or vegetables. If you've got the grill going, use this opportunity to prepare your favorite veggies like squash, mushrooms, and more. A classic pulled pork sandwich also makes an excellent meal for just about any time of day.
A super flavorful portion of pulled pork also works well as a protein-powered topping for a batch of macaroni and cheese. Similarly, you can include it in the filling of grilled cheese sandwiches or serve it atop fresh and fluffy baked potatoes. No matter how you choose to indulge in homemade pulled pork, it's sure to be the hit of your mealtime.