Give Pulled Pork 10X The Flavor With This Easy Rub Trick

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Summertime is the perfect season for gatherings such as barbecues, cookouts, and any other fulfilling feasts. If pulled pork is the star of your next soiree, then it's crucial to prep your meat with the right rub. Pork's natural essence boasts a relatively mild balance between savory and sweet notes, but if you really want to take an easy pulled pork recipe to new heights, bump it up to 10x the flavor by adding more rub after cooking and pulling the pork apart.

The absolute best method for adding a rub to pulled pork begins with a thorough application to the outside of your roast at least a few hours prior to putting it in the smoker. Whether you mix up your own homemade spice rub or choose a store-bought brand, make sure to save a little extra to season your cooked pulled pork later.

Smoked meat enthusiasts on Reddit offer their own suggestions for reusing your leftover rub to make the most of your pulled pork. One user shares, "Pull the meat, sprinkle some of the seasoning, add a bunch of butter, mix it up." Another mentions, "My preferred method is to transfer the pork butt to a roasting pan for the last hour or two of the cook, which catches the perfect amount of drippings to mix in with some extra rub." The latter is an especially great way to keep pulled pork tender. From there, it's a matter of enjoying your pulled pork however you wish.