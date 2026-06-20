10 Frozen Chinese Food Meals That Taste Better Than Delivery, According To Customers
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If you're craving the sweet and sour deliciousness of a Chinese meal, but don't fancy forking out for takeout, a frozen grocery store meal can be a surprisingly good alternative. Not only will hitting the freezer aisle likely save you money, but many of today's frozen options deliver impressive flavor and texture, all with minimal prep required. In fact, some are tasty enough to rival (or even beat!) your local delivery.
Whether you're in the mood for saucy noodles, crispy chicken, or tender, meat-stuffed dumplings, there's a frozen meal that can hit the spot. However, as with most store-bought options, the quality of these Chinese-inspired meals can be hit and miss. That's where this guide comes in. We've sifted through the customer reviews to identify the frozen meals that shine above the rest, so you don't have to risk tucking into a mediocre dinner. These fan-favorites are all available at major grocery store chains, and the sea of rave reviews speak for themselves. So, next time Chinese food is on the menu, avoid disappointment and opt for one of these customer-approved picks.
1. Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken
On our hunt for the nation's best-loved frozen Chinese meals, there was one option that came up again and again in customer discussions: Trader Joe's Mandarin Orange Chicken. This fuss-free meal is a staple for countless shoppers, with many stating it's far better than takeout. In the package, you'll get chunks of crispy breaded chicken, and a separate sweet and spicy orange sauce. The meat can be baked or air-fried, while the sauce requires a quick heat through in a skillet or the microwave. Then, everything is tossed together, creating a delightfully sticky, satisfying meal that's perfect for serving with fried rice and steamed veggies.
In a Reddit discussion, one customer said this meal was so good that their husband had assumed it was made from scratch. Another added, "the coating on the chicken is perfection", while others noted the hands-off convenience of the prep method. Mandarin Orange Chicken can easily be customized, too. Some shoppers love putting their own spin on the sauce, adding flavor-boosting ingredients like orange zest, soy sauce, and chili garlic sauce to amp up the tangy, salty complexity. Or, if you prefer a fierier finish, try sprinkling in some red pepper flakes, or adding a dash of hot sauce.
2. Trader Joe's Kung Pao Chicken
Another excellent choice from the Trader Joe's freezer aisle is the Kung Pao Chicken. According to the grocery chain's website, this hearty Chinese-style meal combines "dark meat chicken with crunchy green & red bell peppers, onions, dried chili powder, water chestnuts and peanuts," while the accompanying sauce packs plenty of spicy, savory flavor. The recommendation is to prep the meal in a hot wok or skillet, but microwaving is also an option, and the whole thing comes together in around 10 minutes, making it a wonderfully low-effort option.
Reviewers speak very highly of this product, dubbing it a go-to for any time they need a quick, nutritious meal. One Redditor summed up the taste perfectly, noting the "deep, caramelized flavors of the kung pao sauce," which they also described as boasting "a sticky sweet soy sauce funk and a good amount of chili pepper spice." Another confirmed that the meal does an excellent job of satisfying those takeout cravings, all for a much lower price than ordering in. This meal is fantastic served with rice or noodles, and you can absolutely spruce it up with extra garnishes like chopped green onions, sesame seeds, or drizzle of chili crisp.
3. Trader Joe's Beef & Broccoli
Beef and broccoli is a classic takeout order, and once again Trader Joe's has delivered a frozen version that customers say is just as good as any restaurant-style dish. This meal consists of three elements: crispy-coated beef strips, broccoli, and a sweet and spicy sauce. You'll need to fire up the stovetop to prepare it, with the broccoli sauteed separately first, followed with the beef, before everything gets a final toss in the sauce. The result is a hearty, protein-packed dish that can be enjoyed as is, or served atop something carb-based to create a well-rounded, complete meal.
Standout accolades for this products include a comment from one Reddit user, who proudly stated, "I'm just here to say this is my favorite thing at TJ's. Absolutely delicious." Another shopper clearly agreed, calling the meal "the GOAT of TJs," while many explained it was easy to stretch into multiple dishes with a few simple extras. Recommendations include pairing the Beef & Broccoli with Trader Joe's Cheese Wontons, as well as bulking out the dish with extra frozen veggies, or also throwing leftover chicken into the mix.
4. InnovAsian Vegetable Fried Rice
The InnovAsian range of Chinese-style meals is available at Walmart, Target, and Kroger, amongst other major grocery stores. And, one of this brand's top-rated offerings is the frozen Vegetable Fried Rice. Seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil, this blend certainly isn't short of flavor. It includes a medley of carrot, edamame, bell pepper, onion, and egg, which add plenty of color and texture, making it feel closer to a freshly stir-fried restaurant dish than something you'd find in the freezer aisle. What's more, if you opt for the microwave method, this meal will only take five minutes to heat up. The rice can be enjoyed as a standalone meal, or cooked up alongside other Chinese-style favorites (perhaps another pick from this list!).
Online reviews consistently back up this product's quality. For example, on the Walmart website, one shopper called this frozen meal "the best fried rice being sold nationally," while another remarked, "It tastes better than most restaurants that specialize in the Asian cuisine and it's easy to prepare." So, if you assumed fried rice required from-scratch cooking to taste great, think again, because this frozen version proves you can enjoy that signature umami-rich flavor without reaching for the wok.
5. InnovAsian General Tso's Chicken
InnovAsian has also won over customers with its General Tso's Chicken, which pairs the tempura-style meat with a spicy Asian-inspired BBQ sauce. Flavor notes include sesame, soy, and chili, making this a versatile option for enhancing with veggies or adorning with a variety of fresh garnishes. There are a range of low-effort cooking methods to consider, including microwaving, pan-frying, and air-frying. However, if you've got a little more time on your hands, InnovAsian states that oven-baking is preferable for achieving that all-important tender-crisp finish.
While this meal is pretty satisfying as is, it's also easy to turn into an even heartier main meal. One Reddit user recommends serving the saucy chicken with sticky rice, but you can also toss it into a fresh, crisp salad, or pair it with steamed veggies for a lighter, nutrient-packed meal. "I put it on a bed of seasoned broccoli and tbh it's better than delivery," wrote a fan in the same Reddit discussion. The included also sauce comes highly rated, with customers calling for the spicy, tangy blend to be bottled and sold as a standalone product.
6. P.F. Chang's Home Menu Shrimp Lo Mein
If shrimp lo mein is your go-to order, you'll love this frozen version from the P.F. Chang's Home Menu range. This noodle dish keeps things traditional with a medley of shrimp, bok choy, mushrooms, celery, and carrots, all tossed in a deeply savory sesame-soy sauce. Prepping it couldn't be easier, with everything simply heated through in a skillet for around 10 minutes before its ready to enjoy.
Customers note the generous amount of shrimp in each serving, as well as the rich, complex flavor of the sauce, and tender-crisp texture of the vegetables. "The flavor profile of this product cannot be replicated by you or me," noted one 5-star reviewer on the Walmart website. "Their sauce, redolent of plums, soy, and fish, makes the mundane taste like 2 star Michelin quality," they went on to say. Other's also nodded to the restaurant-quality finish, with one shopper referring to the meal as "like having takeout at your fingertips for a fraction of the price," and another describing it as "like having a Chinese restaurant in your freezer."
7. Tai Pei Frozen Chicken Fried Rice
Ready in just four minutes, the Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice pots are ideal for taking to the office for a quick microwavable lunch, or keeping on hand at home for those evenings when you need a fast, comfort-food dinner. The base of Tai Pei's signature fried rice is enhanced with tender chicken, crisp vegetables, and a sweet and savory oyster sauce, and customers say the result is every bit as flavorful as any restaurant version.
On the Target website, dozens of happy shoppers have taken the time to leave 5-star reviews for this product. "It's better than takeout because it's already in your freezer and ready in just minutes," wrote one customer, while another praised the flavor and convenience, saying, "I love that this gives the taste of a Chinese restaurant right from our house." Over on Reddit, one user shared their favorite way to enjoy the frozen meal. This involves first microwaving the rice blend as normal, then tossing it into a skillet and scrambling in a couple of eggs for a crispier, protein-rich finish. You could totally throw in other proteins, too, such as shrimp or tofu, or use the rice as a base for topping with other Chinese-style entrees like orange chicken or beef and broccoli.
8. Bibigo Frozen Mini Wontons Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings
Bibigo's Mini Wontons are another top pick from the freezer section, loved for their tender-crisp texture and flavorful filling. Inside each bite-sized, pre-cooked parcel is a savory blend of chicken and vegetables, which complements the delicate dumpling dough beautifully. The wontons can be microwaved, simmered in soups, or pan-fried for a crispier finish, and they work just as well as a quick snack as they do paired with other dishes to create a delicious Asian-inspired feast.
Described by one customer on the Target website as, "the best frozen at home wontons or dumplings I've ever had in my life," this product has certainly earned itself a loyal following. "The flavors are perfectly balanced and honestly don't need any extra seasoning at all," said another fan, adding, "the sauce alone would be worth buying separately." Walmart shoppers agreed, with the product racking up more than 6,000 5-star reviews on the grocery chain's website, including one that affectionately called the dumplings "perfect little bundles of joy."
9. Tai Pei Teriyaki Chicken
The sweet, salty, and tangy notes of teriyaki sauce are a favorite for many, and this beloved condiment has long been a go-to for enhancing the mild, savory flavor of chicken. While teriyaki is technically a Japanese invention, it crops up frequently on Chinese-American restaurant menus, and frozen meal brand Tai Pei have also jumped on the bandwagon. This Teriyaki Chicken pot sees the meat and sauce paired with vegetables and fried rice, in a convenient single-serve format. The meal can be popped straight into the microwave and eaten directly from the pot, making it feel especially takeout-esque.
The Tai Pei Teriyaki chicken delivers that familiar umami-sweet hit, while serving as a filling, well-balanced meal that's far superior to many other frozen meals on the market. On the Walmart website, the meal has received an array of glowing reviews. One shopper mentioned the "sweet, glossy teriyaki sauce that hits the spot without the takeout price," while another said the product reminded them of dining at a Chinese restaurant. It's a versatile pick too, ideal for combining with other dishes like crispy fried wontons, crunchy Asian-style slaws, or steamed greens.
10. Amy's Chinese Noodles & Veggies in a Cashew Cream Sauce
Amy's is well-known for its diverse range of vegetarian-friendly frozen meals, and one that's impressed countless customers is the Chinese Noodles & Veggies in a Cashew Cream Sauce. Amazingly, this meal is both dairy- and gluten-free, but you'd be hard-pressed to notice. According to fans, the flavors are on point, the portion size is generous, and the prep is delightfully convenient. Made with organic vegetables and tofu, this meal is another microwave wonder that can be whipped up in under five minutes. However, you can also prepare it in the oven or toaster oven if preferred.
The Walmart review section was filled with positive customer feedback for this meal, with one shopper dubbing the noodles "better than a restaurant meal," and another enthusiastically proclaiming, "I am not Vegan but WOW, this is really good," as well as one person who wrote, "I AM ADDICTED TO THIS!!!!!." Redditors agreed, with comments like, "This is my favorite frozen meal of all time!" and "It's absolutely perfect" also appearing in discussions.
We love the well-rounded, complete nature of this meal, but, as always, there's plenty of opportunity to upgrade your frozen dinner with some fresh extras. Consider topping your bowlful with toasted peanuts to add a touch of crunch, or finishing with fresh herbs and a squeeze of lime to boost the brightness.
11. Methodology
When compiling this list, we based our picks on genuine customer reviews, sourced primarily from Reddit discussions and the review sections of popular grocery websites. The goal was to find products that shoppers felt were just as good as, if not better than, takeout, so we looked for comments that reflected this sentiment. Mentions of superior flavor, texture, and levels of convenience were all key factors in deciding which products made the cut, and a high average star rating across major retail sites was another handy indicator of consistent customer approval.
This selection offers a mixture of rice, noodle, and meat-based dishes, so there's something here to suit every occasion. We hope our lineup will help you find a new freezer favorite or two, and save you some money along the way.