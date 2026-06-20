10 Frozen Chinese Food Meals That Taste Better Than Delivery, According To Customers

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If you're craving the sweet and sour deliciousness of a Chinese meal, but don't fancy forking out for takeout, a frozen grocery store meal can be a surprisingly good alternative. Not only will hitting the freezer aisle likely save you money, but many of today's frozen options deliver impressive flavor and texture, all with minimal prep required. In fact, some are tasty enough to rival (or even beat!) your local delivery.

Whether you're in the mood for saucy noodles, crispy chicken, or tender, meat-stuffed dumplings, there's a frozen meal that can hit the spot. However, as with most store-bought options, the quality of these Chinese-inspired meals can be hit and miss. That's where this guide comes in. We've sifted through the customer reviews to identify the frozen meals that shine above the rest, so you don't have to risk tucking into a mediocre dinner. These fan-favorites are all available at major grocery store chains, and the sea of rave reviews speak for themselves. So, next time Chinese food is on the menu, avoid disappointment and opt for one of these customer-approved picks.