Not Pistachio Or Vanilla: Van Leeuwen's Best Ice Cream Flavor Is Something Far More Unexpected

Van Leeuwen has become a fan favorite since debuting in 2008, with scoop shops expanding to numerous states, not to mention a whole line of flavors you can buy in the freezer section of the grocery store. We were delighted and lucky enough to sample a whopping 20 flavors from Van Leeuwen's diverse selection of classics as well as unique concoctions you won't find anywhere else. We ranked each flavor according to consistency, blend of tastes, and uniqueness. And our favorite flavor strayed far from the basic pistachio or vanilla. We crowned buttermilk berry cornbread as the best Van Leeuwen flavor, applauding its unique blend of ingredients.

Featuring a sweet yet tangy buttermilk base that almost reminded us of cheesecake, the buttermilk berry cornbread flavor contains ribbons of fresh raspberry, seeds and all, along with crumbles of coarse cornbread on top. The tart fruitiness of the raspberry, cream cheese notes in the decadently creamy ice cream, and intense earthy corn flavor were the flavor bomb we never knew we needed. This ice cream was not only unique but also incredibly complex and sophisticated. The sweet and savory combination was a delight to our taste buds, while the crunch of the raspberry seeds and coarse yet tender chew of the cornbread gave a fun textural contrast to the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth ice cream base. The ribbons and cornbread crumbles weren't packed into the ice cream, and yet there was just enough of each ingredient to get the complexity of flavors and textures with each bite without overwhelming the smooth ice cream.