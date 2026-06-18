Not Pistachio Or Vanilla: Van Leeuwen's Best Ice Cream Flavor Is Something Far More Unexpected
Van Leeuwen has become a fan favorite since debuting in 2008, with scoop shops expanding to numerous states, not to mention a whole line of flavors you can buy in the freezer section of the grocery store. We were delighted and lucky enough to sample a whopping 20 flavors from Van Leeuwen's diverse selection of classics as well as unique concoctions you won't find anywhere else. We ranked each flavor according to consistency, blend of tastes, and uniqueness. And our favorite flavor strayed far from the basic pistachio or vanilla. We crowned buttermilk berry cornbread as the best Van Leeuwen flavor, applauding its unique blend of ingredients.
Featuring a sweet yet tangy buttermilk base that almost reminded us of cheesecake, the buttermilk berry cornbread flavor contains ribbons of fresh raspberry, seeds and all, along with crumbles of coarse cornbread on top. The tart fruitiness of the raspberry, cream cheese notes in the decadently creamy ice cream, and intense earthy corn flavor were the flavor bomb we never knew we needed. This ice cream was not only unique but also incredibly complex and sophisticated. The sweet and savory combination was a delight to our taste buds, while the crunch of the raspberry seeds and coarse yet tender chew of the cornbread gave a fun textural contrast to the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth ice cream base. The ribbons and cornbread crumbles weren't packed into the ice cream, and yet there was just enough of each ingredient to get the complexity of flavors and textures with each bite without overwhelming the smooth ice cream.
More glowing reviews for Van Leeuwen's buttermilk cornbread berry ice cream
We loved the complexity and novelty of the buttermilk berry cornbread ice cream, and we weren't alone in our number one ranking. Happy customers on Reddit left glowing reviews that likewise praised this unexpected flavor pairing. "I think the saltiness of the cornbread balances and highlights the sweetness of the ice cream and tartness of the berries," one Redditor writes. Van Leeuwen took the novelty of the flavor combination seriously, without taking any easy shortcuts like a simple sweet cream or vanilla base. "The ice cream itself is so rich and not basic vanilla, you could tell me it was like some fancy goat cheese ice cream, and I'd believe you," says a Redditor who detected that same tart and savory, almost cheesy flavor that we did. As for the additions, the Redditor continues, "It's the perfect amount of sweet and tart and the cornbread pieces are the perfect texture and sweetness." In fact, customers wished there was more cornbread throughout the ice cream. Another Reddit review described the flavors as "Hav[ing] a really nice milk [and sweet corn] taste. The berry was pretty strong [and] sour but added a good acidity to the rich taste."
Apparently, the basic ice creams aren't necessarily Van Leeuwen's strong suit, as we thought pistachio was its worst ice cream flavor. Van Leeuwen clearly thinks outside of the box with its flavor combinations, and you should take full advantage of it!