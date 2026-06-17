The Best Fast Food Pizza Chain Is Known For Its Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pies
Fast food pizza chains catch a lot of slack from critics and are often written off as poor-quality gimmicks meant to satisfy a quick craving, but that's not always the case. Think about all those coupons you get in the mail, all those deals on extra-large pies and piping hot garlic bread that you might not otherwise get from your local pizza places. If a fast food pizza night is on the agenda and you're not afraid to broaden your horizons, Jet's Pizza has proven to be the best option for a hearty, cheesy meal.
On a deep dive into every major fast food pizza chain ranked from worst to best, we determined that Jet's Pizza makes the top of the list. We found that Jet's is both affordable and provides a top-quality taste, two traits that competing fast food pizza chains often sacrifice for the sake of convenience. Another factor that makes Jet's Pizza stand out is the sheer number of unique pizza combinations that it offers, everything from the BLT to Aloha BBQ Chicken, from classic cheese to the Eugene Supreme. Not to mention the various crust options, such as its well-known Detroit-style deep dish, cauliflower, or even a gluten-free kind. A quick perusal of the dozens of positive Yelp and Google reviews solidifies why Jet's Pizza is hands down the best fast food pizza chain.
Customers can't get enough of Jet's Pizza
As this reviewer on Reddit said, "I would consider [Jet's] top-tier fast food pizza, and honestly have a hard time thinking of a better one." Other threads of conversation say much of the same, with customers praising the fast food pizza chain's great-quality pizza, one that surpasses other chains by a mile. "Jets is the best chain pizza period," said one comment on this Facebook post, while another commenter noted that "Jet's is the only thick crust pizza I will eat," referring to the infamous Detroit-style deep dish crust (here's what actually makes deep dish pizza unique). Besides customers who go to Jet's simply because "the pizza slaps," according to this Redditor, the chain's ranch dressing also has a cult following that attracts perhaps just as much attention.
The first Jet's Pizza was opened in 1978 in Sterling Heights, Michigan, by founder Eugene Jetts. Originally, the restaurant went by Jetts Party Shoppe & Pizzeria before changing its name and growing from just one location in the state to hundreds more across the nation. With an extensive menu of hand-tossed, New York-style, thin-crust, and Detroit-style deep dish pizzas, many customers opt for the famous 8 Corner Pizza. Jet's even trademarked the 8 Corner Pizza, given its popularity, unlike this California bakery that gave up pursuing its messy muffin trademark. If you're craving more than just pizza, this fast food pizza chain also serves sides, salads, and calzones.