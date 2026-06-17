Burger King Just Can't Escape This 'Foot Lettuce' Scandal

The fast food industry has been plagued by its fair share of scandals for years. Everything from E. Coli outbreaks to hot coffee lawsuits have made the news, and new ones pop up so frequently you could organize them by restaurant. Burger King has had a number of its own scandals, but one that refuses to go away even after a decade involves lettuce and an employee's feet.

In July 2012, a photo of a man wearing a Burger King uniform and black shoes while standing in plastic bins of lettuce inside the restaurant went viral. It was captioned "This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The incident became one of the biggest memes of the time and it's so well known it even has its own Wikipedia page.

The photo had been posted to 4chan but the metadata embedded in the image was analyzed by users of the site to get the exact location where the picture was taken. The story was widely reported in major outlets like CBS, ABC, FOX, and CNN.

The image rubbed forum users the wrong way and was reported to the restaurant. Once the franchisee operating the restaurant was made aware, an internal investigation followed, which led to three firings, though no one was identified at the time. The story should have ended there for Burger King, but the internet is forever, and some people never forget. In 2017, YouTuber Chills narrated a video detailing the story that got millions of views. Just this past year, the employee pictured in the lettuce, Alex, did an AMA on Reddit to answer questions about the incident and explain his side.