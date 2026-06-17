The Easiest Brownies You'll Ever Make Only Require 3 Simple Ingredients

Store-bought brownie mixes are perfect for times when you don't want to make the dessert from scratch, but if you don't even have a box of Betty Crocker on hand, what's a sweet treat lover to do? The grocery store product makes preparing brownies simple, but mixing Nutella, eggs, and flour together is the easiest way to whip up the treat.

If you're partial to a dose of chocolate on pancakes, crepes, toast, or anything, really, then you probably already have a third of what you need to make these ridiculously straightforward brownies. Nutella comes with ingredients you might add to a brownie mix, like milk and oil. Thanks to its thick texture, mixing Nutella with eggs and flour produces a dense, fudgy batch of brownies. The chocolate hazelnut spread already creates foolproof three-ingredient Nutella cookies; all you need to do is switch up the ratio to get moist brownies rather than airy cookies.

Mix two large eggs with a ½ cup of all-purpose flour and 1 ½ cups of Nutella. For a cake-like texture, feel free to throw in an extra egg. If you want gluten-free brownies, the ratio rule for almond flour is to use 25% less than you would need if using standard wheat flour. Stir the ingredients together gently, taking care not to overmix. Pour the batter into a greased pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.