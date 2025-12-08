Before You Bake With Almond Flour, Consider This Ratio Rule

Discovering the potential of baking with almond flour can be a real game-changer. It's gluten-free, so it makes baked goods more accessible to all different diets. It's rich in protein, vitamins, and antioxidants and is lower in carbs. It's also delicious, adding both subtle nuttiness and rich texture. But before you venture into the wonderful world of tasty recipes made with almond flour, there are basics you need to know — chief among them, how much you should use compared to traditional wheat flours. To find out, we consulted an expert, Danielle Sepsy, chef and founder of The Hungry Gnome and author of "The Scone Queen Bakes."

"Typically when using almond flour instead of regular wheat flours, you want to reduce the amount by about 25%," Sepsy advises. "Use ¾ cup of almond flour instead of 1 cup of wheat flour." Remember: that exact measurements will fluctuate slightly depending on what you're making, thanks to other ingredients and processes involved in each bake. Always start with less almond flour than you would use wheat flour, and fine-tune from there based on how your bake turns out.

Almond flour is denser than wheat flour, too, so you don't need to pack it into your measuring cup the way you do with wheat flour. That density translates as richness in your baked goods and also contributes moisture. You'll want just enough of those factors, as too much or too little will indicate whether you need to scale your almond flour amounts up or down.