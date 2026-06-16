What Kind Of Beer You'd Have Found In An Old West Saloon

It's a familiar scene, a dusty saloon with swinging doors and glasses of beer being slid across the bar to thirsty cowboys. But the beer in the glass — was it really a cold, sudsy, refreshing beer? In reality, it likely wasn't, until immigrants, infrastructure, and innovations improved the ability to brew and transport beer that was closer to what we enjoy today.

In the early saloon days of settlements pushing further west, before railroads could transport goods quickly across long distances, most beer was brewed in-house. In the early 1800s, hops weren't as readily available, if at all, meaning that the beer produced lacked the refreshing bitterness we now enjoy. In fact, the function of hops in beer is also to act as a preservative, so these early beers would often go sour and cloudy, accelerated by the heat without a source of refrigeration. While sour beers have gained popularity among contemporary beer nerds, these spoiled brews fermented unpredictably by wild yeast would likely curl modern nose hairs. The grain base for these early brews was also not ideal, often a mash made up of whatever grains didn't make the cut for bread or to take to market.

Small outpost towns even had bars serving beer that was actually a mix of anything that could ferment. This included cactus pulp, molasses, or cornmeal, affectionately referred to by such appetizing names as "pop skull" or "rotgut beer."