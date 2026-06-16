Why Sandwiches Cut Diagonally Taste Better, According To Science

Ask any sandwich lover: How you slice the bread matters. If you've ever thought that sandwiches cut diagonally seem to taste better, you aren't alone — and there's a scientific explanation. It's all about the brain-tongue interaction, a scrumptiously sensory dance that colors how your taste receptors register the sammy you're eating.

Even before taking a bite, diagonally-cut sandwiches are initially more visually appealing. Before that sandwich hits your taste buds, it hits your eyes first, and the symmetrical shape and exposed layers of ingredients inside serve up a literal and proverbial "feast for the eyes." According to a study published in a 2024 issue of the international research journal Appetite, the human brain naturally favors visual symmetry. When applied to food, the brain automatically correlates those two equal triangular bread shapes with higher perceived quality and freshness. It's a powerful play on psychological preferences. Plus, as more of those scrumptious interior filling ingredients are revealed, more senses are engaged (smell the bacon strips and blackberry jam?), further stoking your somatic chow-down experience.

Mathematically, diagonal cuts also functionally deliver more sandwich filling per bite. Go back (if you dare) to middle school geometry class. It's all about the Pythagorean theorem — or, more generally, how the three sides of a right triangle relate to each other. By slicing a sandwich into a triangle instead of a rectangle, that middle edge becomes the hypotenuse, aka the longest side with the least amount of crust.