The Gooey Benefit To Cutting Your Grilled Cheese Into Triangles

If you're putting together an ultimate grilled cheese recipe, the way in which you serve your sandwich can help hit your recipe home. Not only do cheesy, grilled sandwiches look cute when sliced into pretty triangles, but the angular cut has some serious culinary value, as a diagonal cut puts more of the melty, oozing cheese in plain sight on your plate and offers an even bigger cheese pull. While slicing a sandwich straight down a bread's middle is a perfectly acceptable way to serve a meal, this intentionally diagonal approach means that the open-faced piece is geometrically longer, exposing more of the middle fillings of the sandwich. And let's face it, the gooey center is one of the best parts of a classic grilled cheese recipe.

Whether you've cooked your grilled cheese in the air fryer or a pan on the stove, or have slathered your bread in compound butter or spicy mayo, your attractively-made golden sandwiches deserve that easy horizontal slice. Triangle cuts show off that melty middle and whatever other fillings you've packed into the center as an eater picks up a piece to take a bite. After all, grilled cheese doesn't need to be limited.