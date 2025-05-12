Bobby Flay's Bread-Cutting Trick Makes Any Sandwich Look Extra Delicious

Even a humble sandwich can be spruced up with some relatively easy techniques, especially when you want to pull off an outstanding presentation for guests. To make it happen, there are many celebrity chef-approved tips to upgrade your sandwiches from the likes of personalities like Bobby Flay. One extremely easy way Flay likes to pull off a presentable sandwich has to do with how the bread is cut before the other ingredients are piled on.

According to Flay, whose tip was shared by Chef John of Food Wishes, he likes to cut the bread at a 45-degree angle on a bias. This is a similar trick with other foods, like vegetables, to make them look better in a salad or as a garnish. With the bread, the angled cut will make the sandwich look like it's from your neighborhood's high-quality deli instead of your home kitchen. This technique will also add more surface area to the sandwich so your fillings can show off. Additionally, it won't take much time, even though you'll need a fresh loaf, or even homemade bread, to pull it off.