Why A Chef Rubs Onions On New Stainless Steel Pans

When you're first learning culinary terms, you'll quickly realize that "seasoning" doesn't always mean just salt and pepper. Seasoning cookware like cast iron pans, for instance, is a process involving oil and heat, not the items you have in your spice cabinet. While the technique does give food a better texture, one chef reaches for onions when seasoning his stainless steel cookware.

We spoke with chef Marc Forgione, a winner on "The Next Iron Chef" and restaurateur who recently participated in the launch of Red Barn Creamery Butter, who preps his new stainless steel cookware with allium. "Whenever I get a new pan or grill or anything like that, I season it with an onion," says Forgione. The science isn't clear on how exactly this phenomenon works (though it likely has something to do with the way that the natural sugars and mild acids interact with the heat and cooking oils), but Indians have practiced the method for years to give pans a non-stick surface before making dosas. Of course, it works for any other dish, too!

The technique is simple. Similarly to seasoning a cast iron pan, Forgione's method involves oil and heat. After cutting the onion in half, the chef rubs a dab of oil on top before taking it to the pan. "Put it in the cold pan, turn the heat on, and then you just let the onion coat the pan," he says, comparing it to onion oil. Forgione primarily relies on the trick to give the pan some added flavor.