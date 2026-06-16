Why These Iconic Movie-Inspired Chocolate Bars Disappeared

Whether you're dreaming up homemade recipes for fictional foods or purchasing store-bought versions of items you've only ever read about or seen on a screen, eating your fandom is a fantastic way to truly experience it. One iconic chocolate bar appeared on shelves in the early 1970s but faded away in the mid 2010s. Originally released in conjunction with the 1971 film adaptation of Roald Dahl's 1964 book, "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory," Wonka Bars are certainly one discontinued candy we'd love to bring back.

Wonka Bars are central to the plot of both the book and the film, which revolves around several golden tickets hidden inside the sweets that grant children access to the fictional Wonka factory. But in this case, fiction inspired fact as The Wonka Candy Company was launched in 1971 by Breaker Confections, a subsidiary of the Quaker Oats Company, to produce real-life versions of the fictional chocolate bars — though the bars themselves didn't really hit shelves until the mid-'70s. Quaker was also a financier for the film, which is what inspired the change in title to "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory," as the company hoped for a more relevant tie-in with the chocolate bar branding.

In 1988, Nestlé bought the rights to produce Wonka Bars, and the candy continued to delight fans for decades. Despite its popularity in the 1980s (and a brief revival in 2005 to coincide with Tim Burton's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" remake), low sales and production issues led to the product's discontinuation in 2014. Fans today still clamor for the return of the beloved milk chocolate bars speckled with pieces of graham crackers.