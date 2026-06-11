Many Gen X Shoppers Say Grocery Stores Are Falling Short In One Key Area

Whether it's a bag of Mexican imported chicharrones or a luxurious truffle straight from the few places on Earth with conditions suitable for their growth, it's fair to say that most of us have a fondness for certain delicacies found further afield than our own locality. In particular, a new study from Canadian market research firm Cashew has found that Generation X shoppers are hungry for international and specialty foods, but are being left disappointed by the lack of options at their preferred grocery stores.

Cashew's report, "Kimchi Over Ranch: The Surprising Evolution of the Gen X Grocery Cart," surveyed 973 consumers aged 44 to 61 from across the United States and Canada who were actively involved in making their household's choices regarding grocery shopping. The survey found that 76% were seeking international or specialty foods, but only 23% felt their main grocery stores offered a "complete" selection.

According to the report, roughly one in three Gen X shoppers get their weekly shopping at supercenters — the kind of high-volume, warehouse-style stores that offer the maximal amount of assortment — with conventional supermarkets and discount grocery stores being the next two most popular options. This may suggest that, even if the sort of imported international goods Generation X hungers for can be found at specialty shops or eclectic food markets like those found in New York's Chinatown, they may not be able or willing to go hunting beyond where they usually shop.