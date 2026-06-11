Many Gen X Shoppers Say Grocery Stores Are Falling Short In One Key Area
Whether it's a bag of Mexican imported chicharrones or a luxurious truffle straight from the few places on Earth with conditions suitable for their growth, it's fair to say that most of us have a fondness for certain delicacies found further afield than our own locality. In particular, a new study from Canadian market research firm Cashew has found that Generation X shoppers are hungry for international and specialty foods, but are being left disappointed by the lack of options at their preferred grocery stores.
Cashew's report, "Kimchi Over Ranch: The Surprising Evolution of the Gen X Grocery Cart," surveyed 973 consumers aged 44 to 61 from across the United States and Canada who were actively involved in making their household's choices regarding grocery shopping. The survey found that 76% were seeking international or specialty foods, but only 23% felt their main grocery stores offered a "complete" selection.
According to the report, roughly one in three Gen X shoppers get their weekly shopping at supercenters — the kind of high-volume, warehouse-style stores that offer the maximal amount of assortment — with conventional supermarkets and discount grocery stores being the next two most popular options. This may suggest that, even if the sort of imported international goods Generation X hungers for can be found at specialty shops or eclectic food markets like those found in New York's Chinatown, they may not be able or willing to go hunting beyond where they usually shop.
Gen X enjoys discovering global flavors, so stores shouldn't hide them away
Cashew's analysis reveals what the report describes as "a critical gap in mainstream grocery retail strategy" that stores catering to Gen X should be aware of. According to the report's findings, shoppers in this age group do not necessarily go looking for international foods, but rely more on word of mouth or discovering something in-store than on social, digital, or print media when deciding to try something new. The report also found that stores highlighting the global flavors they offer through signage, sampling, and promotion are important factors when Gen X customers are choosing what to buy. "For retailers," the report urges, "adding integrated international products into mainstream aisles (rather than isolating them in a separate 'international' section) is key."
As much as we appreciate the importance of buying your produce locally, we at Tasting Table are still big fans of international foods, and you certainly don't need to be a Gen Xer to develop a passion for culinary fare from around the world. If you, too, are dissatisfied with the options are you local grocery store, check out our recommendations on what international foods to buy and which to skip at Trader Joe's, as well as our guide on what to purchase if visiting the Asian chain grocery H Mart for the first time.