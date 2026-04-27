This NYC Neighborhood May Have The Cheapest Grocery Stores For Fresh Produce

As grocery prices have risen over the past six years, millions of Americans are grappling with the increasingly onerous cost of living. Things are only predicted to get worse, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's most recent price forecast projecting a 3.6% increase in food prices over 2026. These financial strains are particularly acute in New York, a city already considered notoriously expensive. However, many New Yorkers have found some respite on Chinatown's Mott Street, which boasts some of the cheapest fresh produce in the city.

Those who have discovered Mott Street's stalls extoll the incredible prices, with produce like green beans and broccoli going for as much as half the price one would pay at supermarkets. Writing on Reddit, one amazed user recounted how they had just purchased two pounds of cherries and two quarts of blueberries for a total of $5. "Also they were delicious," the user added, "so it's not a quality thing." Chinatown shoppers can also expect hundreds of fruits and vegetables hard to find elsewhere, such as fresh lychee, fuzzy squash, and baby bok choy.

One emporium frequently highlighted is Hong Kong Supermarket, an Asian grocery store just off Mott Street which specializes in imported dry goods, alongside fresh produce, meat, and seafood. Though its prices are not available online, customers are largely united in their positive view of the store's vast and inexpensive stock. In a recent Google review, a customer did note that Hong Kong Supermarket's meat prices have risen, with a pound of ground beef now costing $5.99, but this is still considerably cheaper than almost all of the per pound prices at Walmart.