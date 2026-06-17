Pitmasters Use This Pork Shoulder Trick Before The Foil Goes On For 10X The Flavor

Cooking a large cut of meat on the grill can take a while. Even longer if you smoke it. Something like a pork shoulder can take hours, even though it's an ideal cut for beginners. Even a professional pitmaster can end up at the grill far longer than anticipated because of the stall. This is a temperature plateau that happens when the moisture of the meat evaporates at a pace that prevents the internal temperature from rising. One way to push through the stall while preserving moisture is to wrap the meat in foil. A simple foil wrap is all you need, but you can use this opportunity to re-season your pork shoulder to give it a big flavor boost during that last leg of cooking.

After taking the pork off the grill, place it on your foil and apply seasoning again. Add any dry spices or sauces, or both if you like. There are plenty of great barbecue sauces you can try. You should already have a crust from whatever seasoning you put on at the beginning of the cook, so this acts as a second layer. Season liberally and then wrap the pork shoulder up like a present, folding the foil to seal it as tightly as you can.

Use foil sheets about four times the length of the pork shoulder. Rotate the shoulder and wrap it with a second sheet of foil to keep steam trapped and help retain moisture. You can place the foil package in a foil tray, for stability, and then return it to the grill until the shoulder reaches 195 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit.