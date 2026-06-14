The Best Salt For Seasoning Steaks, Hands Down

You could ask a dozen pitmasters and get a dozen different answers about the best way to season a steak. One thing almost everyone will agree on is that salt is a key component. Steak without salt is like a day without sunshine. It enhances the experience and is the foundation of building savory flavors. But not all salt is created equal. From table salt to Himalayan sea salt to flavored mixtures like garlic salt, you have a lot of choices. We asked an expert for input.

"When seasoning steaks at home I love to use coarse Morton kosher salt," chef Christopher Prieto told us. The James Beard Foundation-nominated chef and champion pitmaster behind the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Prime Barbecue in Knightdale, NC gave us insight into the specific kind of salt he recommends for seasoning steak and why. He had no less than four reasons, stating, "The crystals are coarse. It distributes evenly. It sticks well to meat. It builds an amazing crust." Prieto recommends adding it just before firing the steak so that the salt won't draw out too much moisture, which allows it to form a better crust.

For Prieto, the function of the salt is just as important as the taste. After all, even your home shaker of table salt will offer a salty flavor, but Morton's, which has larger crystals than Diamond Crystal kosher salt, brings texture in addition to flavor. These crystals don't just cover the steak but stick to it to ensure an even coating. That means flavor distribution is consistent so every bite has the same taste and texture.