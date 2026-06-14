The Best Salt For Seasoning Steaks, Hands Down
You could ask a dozen pitmasters and get a dozen different answers about the best way to season a steak. One thing almost everyone will agree on is that salt is a key component. Steak without salt is like a day without sunshine. It enhances the experience and is the foundation of building savory flavors. But not all salt is created equal. From table salt to Himalayan sea salt to flavored mixtures like garlic salt, you have a lot of choices. We asked an expert for input.
"When seasoning steaks at home I love to use coarse Morton kosher salt," chef Christopher Prieto told us. The James Beard Foundation-nominated chef and champion pitmaster behind the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Prime Barbecue in Knightdale, NC gave us insight into the specific kind of salt he recommends for seasoning steak and why. He had no less than four reasons, stating, "The crystals are coarse. It distributes evenly. It sticks well to meat. It builds an amazing crust." Prieto recommends adding it just before firing the steak so that the salt won't draw out too much moisture, which allows it to form a better crust.
For Prieto, the function of the salt is just as important as the taste. After all, even your home shaker of table salt will offer a salty flavor, but Morton's, which has larger crystals than Diamond Crystal kosher salt, brings texture in addition to flavor. These crystals don't just cover the steak but stick to it to ensure an even coating. That means flavor distribution is consistent so every bite has the same taste and texture.
This chef uses a different salt for finishing steaks
When it comes to finishing a steak after it's cooked and rested, Prieto has a different answer. "I love to use Maldon Sea Salt," he told us. "These beautifully large flakes provide bursts of crunch that are difficult to achieve with finer salts."
The reason Prieto goes for a second round of salting after cooking is simple. "Salting after the rest and slice gives me an amazing visual, texture, and pop of flavor," he said. Some of the texture from the Morton's will be lost during cooking as the salt dissolves or falls away from the surface. Adding the flakes of Maldon sea salt after ensures that both presentation and taste are at their best. Kosher salt and Maldon sea salt are popular in many kitchens, but they differ in saltiness, crystal size, and intended use, which is why many chefs and pitmasters, like Prieto, have room for both.
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli keeps two kinds of salt in her kitchen at all times, just like Prieto. However, she specifically uses Maldon for not just finishing but cooking as well. If you're looking to elevate your next steak, Prieto's two-salt approach offers a simple place to start.