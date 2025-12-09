The 2 Types Of Salt Alex Guarnaschelli Keeps In Her Kitchen At All Times

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is no stranger to an intentional splurge on quality pantry items, but not everything in her kitchen needs to be a fancy ingredient. Paying more for high-quality ingredients like extra virgin olive oil and butter can take your dishes to the next level, however, you can offset the costs of those more expensive items with affordable pantry staples like basic salts. In a video posted to her TikTok, Guarnaschelli shows us the only two types of salt that she keeps in her kitchen. While she admires how pretty salts like pink Himalayan and black lava are, the chef relies on only two unfussy salts to use every day: kosher salt and coarse salt.

Guarnaschelli says that she uses kosher salt for cheaper applications, like salting water for cooking pasta or what she refers to as "heavy lifting," when she'll need to use handfuls of the salt. Kosher salt is the workhorse of professional kitchens, especially Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt, as it's hollow flakes of salt are lighter and can be used more liberally without the risk of over-seasoning. Not all kosher salts are the same, however, and it's important to know the difference between brands, like the two most popular Morton's and Diamond Crystal, as they will not season or preform the same. A teaspoon of Morton's will lead to much saltier food compared to a teaspoon of Diamond Crystal.