The Cold Stone Creamery Order To Enjoy The Taste Of Old-Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Anytime

Cold Stone Creamery has everything from unique flavors to tried-and-true classics, not to mention dozens of toppings and add-ins that employees mix together over the chain's namesake granite slabs (aka the actual "cold stone" in Cold Stone Creamery). With such a variety of ice cream flavors and mix-ins, it's no surprise that there are various secret menu flavors that, when combined with Cold Stone Creamery ingredients, create dupes of famous desserts. If you're craving the fruity, tropical taste of an old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake, we've got the perfect formula.

Our Tasting Table writer created the pineapple upside-down cake ice cream order by requesting a scoop of cake batter ice cream with a double helping of pineapple tidbits and yellow cake pieces. The cake batter ice cream and the yellow cake pieces make it feel like you're eating a pineapple upside-down cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. She found that a double helping of pineapple is necessary to get a burst of tangy, tropical goodness in every bite. Of course, no old-fashioned upside-down cake recipe is complete without a maraschino cherry. However, if you want a cherry addition, we'd recommend requesting that the fruit be chopped up and mixed in with the other ingredients instead of being simply placed on top — something our taste tester noted is more of an afterthought when used as a garnish.

Cold Stone Creamery's ingredients list on its website reveals that it once offered a pineapple upside-down cake ice cream flavor. However, the chain no longer sells the flavor, but you can still draw inspiration from it for your future order.