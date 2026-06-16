The Cold Stone Creamery Order To Enjoy The Taste Of Old-Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Anytime
Cold Stone Creamery has everything from unique flavors to tried-and-true classics, not to mention dozens of toppings and add-ins that employees mix together over the chain's namesake granite slabs (aka the actual "cold stone" in Cold Stone Creamery). With such a variety of ice cream flavors and mix-ins, it's no surprise that there are various secret menu flavors that, when combined with Cold Stone Creamery ingredients, create dupes of famous desserts. If you're craving the fruity, tropical taste of an old-fashioned pineapple upside-down cake, we've got the perfect formula.
Our Tasting Table writer created the pineapple upside-down cake ice cream order by requesting a scoop of cake batter ice cream with a double helping of pineapple tidbits and yellow cake pieces. The cake batter ice cream and the yellow cake pieces make it feel like you're eating a pineapple upside-down cake with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. She found that a double helping of pineapple is necessary to get a burst of tangy, tropical goodness in every bite. Of course, no old-fashioned upside-down cake recipe is complete without a maraschino cherry. However, if you want a cherry addition, we'd recommend requesting that the fruit be chopped up and mixed in with the other ingredients instead of being simply placed on top — something our taste tester noted is more of an afterthought when used as a garnish.
Cold Stone Creamery's ingredients list on its website reveals that it once offered a pineapple upside-down cake ice cream flavor. However, the chain no longer sells the flavor, but you can still draw inspiration from it for your future order.
How to get the perfect pineapple treat at Cold Stone Creamery
You can take a lesson from the ingredients list to make another iteration of a pineapple upside-down cake frozen treat by swapping cake batter ice cream for sweet cream, and the yellow cake pieces for crushed graham crackers. However, we think that the double helping of cake batter and cake pieces is a much better flavor and texture profile to mimic a pineapple upside-down cake. Cold Stone Creamery also offers pineapple sorbet as a summer season specialty, which you could request with a maraschino cherry, whipped topping, and yellow cake pieces if you'd rather skip the milk-based ice cream. That said, you could also add a scoop of pineapple sorbet ice cream to the original menu hack order for an extra burst of fruity flavor.
Pineapple upside-down cakes aren't the only fruity dessert you can make at Cold Stone Creamery. For an even more tropical frozen treat, add crushed pineapple, shredded coconut, and whipped topping to a scoop each of coconut ice cream and pineapple sorbet to create a piña colada. If you're craving another dessert, make a New York-style cheesecake out of cheesecake ice cream, strawberries, and graham cracker crust mix-ins. A banana pudding ice cream dupe would combine vanilla ice cream, sliced bananas, Nilla wafers, and whipped topping. Chocolate ice cream, cherry pie filling, brownie pieces, chocolate frosting, and maraschino cherries would be a great combination to mimic the flavors of a black forest cake.