7 Secret Menu Flavors At Cold Stone Creamery You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

I'll be the first person to tell you that I don't like pineapple. I will also be the first person to express caution over sliced fruit that has been sitting in a cooler all day, waiting for who-knows-what-bacteria to colonize it. But, I proceeded with trepidation to sample this pineapple upside-down cake flavor. And honestly, I'm kind of glad that I did.

This ice cream is made with a cake batter ice cream base, cake pieces, and pineapple. Some folks on the internet suggested adding maraschino cherries to this ice cream, but the Cold Stone that I went to purchase these ice creams didn't have any listed on its menu. So, it might be a BYOMC kind of deal, depending on which franchise you go to.

After a small request to the staff, I was very surprised to see that my scoop of this ice cream was adorned with two maraschino cherries. Unfortunately, these cherries seemed like an afterthought, as I didn't get a whole chunk of cherry in each bite. The pineapple was also sparse and was frozen, so when I did find a piece of pineapple, I really did find a piece of pineapple — frozen pineapple, that is.

Overall, I think this ice cream would be better if the cherries were chopped into the ice cream and it was ordered with double pineapple pieces (and canned pineapple isn't all that expensive, is it?). But this secret menu flavor gained a spot on this list because it is still really well thought-out; the cake pieces and the vanilla base are in good company with the pineapple. It would be nice if the chain's menu focused on more tropical-inspired creations like this one.