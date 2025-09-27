What Is The Cold Stone In Cold Stone Creamery, Anyway?

In addition to a lineup of rich ice cream and secret menu flavors, Cold Stone Creamery delights customers with a unique approach to serving ice cream. From ice cream creations like Delicious Dirt, a chocolate and Oreo flavor made specifically for kids, to other cold treats like Mud Pie Mojo, a coffee scoop mixed with Oreos, peanut butter, almonds, and fudge, Cold Stone Creamery is known mixing ice cream with a range of ingredients. Instead of quickly dishing out pre-made flavors into cups and cones, Cold Stone Creamery encourages visitors to take the taste of their treats into their own hands and facilitates the creation process through a deliberate combining of ingredients on cold stone slabs.

After customers select their favorite ice cream flavors and choose ingredients to mix into their treats, Cold Stone employees get to work mixing those choices together on cut pieces of stone. These stone slabs are made of granite, and beneath the surface is a cooling device that keeps the surface chilled. If left unused, a film of frost will form on the stone and must be scraped away before the next ice cream order is prepared. The granite surface clocks in at a chilly 15 degrees Fahrenheit, so the ice cream remains frozen as your mix-ins are folded into the base.