What Is The Cold Stone In Cold Stone Creamery, Anyway?
In addition to a lineup of rich ice cream and secret menu flavors, Cold Stone Creamery delights customers with a unique approach to serving ice cream. From ice cream creations like Delicious Dirt, a chocolate and Oreo flavor made specifically for kids, to other cold treats like Mud Pie Mojo, a coffee scoop mixed with Oreos, peanut butter, almonds, and fudge, Cold Stone Creamery is known mixing ice cream with a range of ingredients. Instead of quickly dishing out pre-made flavors into cups and cones, Cold Stone Creamery encourages visitors to take the taste of their treats into their own hands and facilitates the creation process through a deliberate combining of ingredients on cold stone slabs.
After customers select their favorite ice cream flavors and choose ingredients to mix into their treats, Cold Stone employees get to work mixing those choices together on cut pieces of stone. These stone slabs are made of granite, and beneath the surface is a cooling device that keeps the surface chilled. If left unused, a film of frost will form on the stone and must be scraped away before the next ice cream order is prepared. The granite surface clocks in at a chilly 15 degrees Fahrenheit, so the ice cream remains frozen as your mix-ins are folded into the base.
A chilly cup of customized flavors
Cold Stone Creamery makes its ice cream in-house daily. Flavors like classic cookie dough, cake batter, chocolate, coffee, strawberry, and mint offer the delicious foundation for a variety of mix-ins to be combined into the ice cream. Fruit, brownies, and candies can be stirred into ice cream flavors before scoops are placed into cups and cones, giving customers the option to create customized ice cream creations without having to do any mixing themselves. Cold Stone fans can make their order as wacky and uncommon as they please.
For Cold Stone visitors who don't trust the guidance of their culinary cravings, pre-devised ice cream creations like the Root Beer Revival make decision-making easier. In this pre-designed option, root beer-flavored ice cream is mixed with chocolate chips and caramel on the granite slab. For the Apple Pie a la Cold Stone, a serving of French vanilla ice cream is folded together with cinnamon, graham cracker pie crust, apple pie filling, and caramel. No matter how many ingredients are added to the ice cream, the ice cream shop's stone slabs help ensure mixed creations remain cold until each treat is handed over.