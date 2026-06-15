This 4-3-2-1 Method Makes Costco's Food Court Pepperoni Pizzas Look Identical
Life is full of little disappointments. One that many of us have experienced at some point is being handed a slice of pepperoni pizza with barely any pepperoni on it. Luckily, there's at least one place you don't have to worry about this heart-sinking letdown — Costco's food court. Keenly observant Costco shoppers have likely already noted the high degree of consistency when they order pepperoni pizza by the slice as a post-shopping reward (or pre-shopping motivator). Costco's secret is just basic math. It's called the 4-3-2-1 pattern and you can count on it for a uniformly pepperonied piece of pie every time.
The 4-3-2-1 pattern is one of eight facts about Costco food court pizza only a true fan would know. Though it might sound cryptic, it's just a template for Costco employees to follow when placing pepperoni on pizzas. On every slice, at the top (widest end), you have a row of four pepperoni (nearest the crust), next comes a row of three, then (you guessed it) two. With a final one at the tip, each slice of pie will contain exactly ten pepperoni pieces.
Per a Reddit board called "Internals of a Costco Pizza," a gap is left between these triangular groupings of pepperoni. One commenter was quick to point out, "I never realized they spaced their pepperonis like that for easier cutting. Smart." Someone in the know explained, "They use a metal contraption that fits over the pizza with slots you run the cutter in to get 6 even slices."
Costco pepperoni pizza should have 10 pieces of pepperoni per slice
Add up the pepperoni on those six slices and you'll realize that each 18-inch pepperoni pizza contains exactly 60 pieces of pepperoni. However, Costco doesn't slice their whole pies the same as their by-the-slice offerings — those are double pieces. The whole pie is cut twice, yielding twelve regular slices (perfect for enjoying at home). So the uniformity mostly applies to pizza by the slice, even though, any way you slice it it's still 60 pepperoni per pizza.
Aside from easy slicing, Costco's 4-3-2-1 pattern looks pleasing — no spaces, no overlaps. It also hedges the customer's bets for getting a pepperoni in every bite, so the experience of eating it, overall, flavor-wise, and texturally, is consistent throughout. We can only guess at Costco's actual reasons for using this method, though knowing that they automate parts of their pizza-making process, enabling them to assemble food court pizzas in under three minutes, may point to a goal of streamlining production in every way possible.
Also, they never have to worry about a decrease in their profit margin from employing would-be pepperoni zealots or conversely, fielding complaints from customers if they received a pizza made with too little pepperoni. As one Redditor put it, "Easy to measure and calculate the cost of every single ingredient too. No extra, no less." And for those of us who hate disappointment, Costco's 4-3-2-1 pepperoni pattern is one pyramid scheme we can all get down with.