This 4-3-2-1 Method Makes Costco's Food Court Pepperoni Pizzas Look Identical

Life is full of little disappointments. One that many of us have experienced at some point is being handed a slice of pepperoni pizza with barely any pepperoni on it. Luckily, there's at least one place you don't have to worry about this heart-sinking letdown — Costco's food court. Keenly observant Costco shoppers have likely already noted the high degree of consistency when they order pepperoni pizza by the slice as a post-shopping reward (or pre-shopping motivator). Costco's secret is just basic math. It's called the 4-3-2-1 pattern and you can count on it for a uniformly pepperonied piece of pie every time.

The 4-3-2-1 pattern is one of eight facts about Costco food court pizza only a true fan would know. Though it might sound cryptic, it's just a template for Costco employees to follow when placing pepperoni on pizzas. On every slice, at the top (widest end), you have a row of four pepperoni (nearest the crust), next comes a row of three, then (you guessed it) two. With a final one at the tip, each slice of pie will contain exactly ten pepperoni pieces.

Per a Reddit board called "Internals of a Costco Pizza," a gap is left between these triangular groupings of pepperoni. One commenter was quick to point out, "I never realized they spaced their pepperonis like that for easier cutting. Smart." Someone in the know explained, "They use a metal contraption that fits over the pizza with slots you run the cutter in to get 6 even slices."