Upgrade Your Grilled Kebabs With These Flavorful Onions

Whether you're partial to lamb or prefer shrimp on your sticks, onions are a vital part of any good kebab. They break up the protein and add a pungent bite in between the savoriness. While slices of red or white onions are commonly found on the skewers, pearl onions are the right choice for elevating your kebabs this grilling season because they offer the ideal bite (literally). Eating a kebab with unevenly shaped ingredients slightly takes the pleasure out of it, and baby onions are grown in a way that encourages their tiny, spherical stature. All you need to do is peel the alliums and pop them on a skewer.

As a younger version of a full size onion, pearl onions a great alternative for any picky eaters you're serving. Pearl onions have the classic sweetness of the standard vegetable, but only a little of the pungency; and, the veggies are even better when grilled. The heat caramelizes them, allowing the onion's buttery flavor to bloom. The best way to peel pearl onions is to boil them for a few minutes before plopping them in an ice bath. Once they've cooled down, the skins should slide right off. Simply add them to the skewers with the other ingredients and grill until the onions are tender and your meat has reached the right internal temperature.