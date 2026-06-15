Why There's Simply No Need To Store Mugs In Cabinets Anymore

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In the quest to maximize kitchen storage potential, many opt to hang their mugs on a row of hooks affixed to the underside of their cabinets. While it offers an eye-catching display and keeps mugs within reach, this organizational strategy isn't the best for those with under-cabinet lighting. Also, hovering over busy countertops, those precious mugs are liable to get bumped and chipped, or worse: broken. Instead, consider another, often overlooked, coffee mug storage solution: pegboard.

Pegboard is a storage savior for small kitchens and apartments without a lot of storage opportunities. This simple, effective organizer arrives covered in pre-drilled holes into which pegs or hooks can be placed. It's sturdy, flexible, and designed to be customizable — delivering a sleek layout that's tidy, rather than cluttered. Those adjustable hooks can be installed to accommodate both smaller tea and espresso cups and larger coffee mugs alike.

Depending on where you choose to mount the pegboard, it can be used to create a stylish display — adding a personal touch and allowing you to see your favorite mugs at all times. A board filled with hand-thrown ceramic mugs, for instance, would look fabulous in a rustic kitchen. Or, alternatively, that functional pegboard can also be placed on a wall where the mugs are out of sight, such as at waist-height behind a countertop peninsula or on the inside wall of a walk-in pantry.