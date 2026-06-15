Why There's Simply No Need To Store Mugs In Cabinets Anymore
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In the quest to maximize kitchen storage potential, many opt to hang their mugs on a row of hooks affixed to the underside of their cabinets. While it offers an eye-catching display and keeps mugs within reach, this organizational strategy isn't the best for those with under-cabinet lighting. Also, hovering over busy countertops, those precious mugs are liable to get bumped and chipped, or worse: broken. Instead, consider another, often overlooked, coffee mug storage solution: pegboard.
Pegboard is a storage savior for small kitchens and apartments without a lot of storage opportunities. This simple, effective organizer arrives covered in pre-drilled holes into which pegs or hooks can be placed. It's sturdy, flexible, and designed to be customizable — delivering a sleek layout that's tidy, rather than cluttered. Those adjustable hooks can be installed to accommodate both smaller tea and espresso cups and larger coffee mugs alike.
Depending on where you choose to mount the pegboard, it can be used to create a stylish display — adding a personal touch and allowing you to see your favorite mugs at all times. A board filled with hand-thrown ceramic mugs, for instance, would look fabulous in a rustic kitchen. Or, alternatively, that functional pegboard can also be placed on a wall where the mugs are out of sight, such as at waist-height behind a countertop peninsula or on the inside wall of a walk-in pantry.
A pegboard mug wall boasts major storage potential
Pegboards come in a wide variety of sizes to fit your kitchen's unique dimensions, and can typically be found at your local hardware store. Some pegboard kits come with adhesive pads as a drill-free hanging alternative. However, word to the wise: If the board is going to be used to hold mugs, that likely isn't going to cut it. To avoid an accidental fall (and the tragic casualty of those breakable mugs), hang your pegboard using sturdy, reliable screws. Also, before hanging each mug, gently press down on the hook or peg to make sure it is secured.
With options like the Keepo Peg Board Wall Organizer priced at $38.99, this pegboard hack will cost you a bit more than the easiest way to store coffee mugs without spending a penny. But perhaps the best part of this DIY is its potential for versatility. If you ever decide to transfer your mugs to a cabinet or dedicated coffee cart in the future, that pegboard can be used to hang other kitchen staples like pots and pans, reusable shopping bags, or even a paper towel roll using two hook accessories and a wooden dowel.