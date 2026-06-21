This High-End Kitchen Appliance Brand Is American, But There's A Catch

Assembly in China is a fairly commonplace practice within the appliance industry. China's lower wages and enormous manufacturing economy allow produders to pay less for assembly in China than would be possible in the U.S. Just as with other high-end appliance brands, parts are sourced from around the world, so there's little difference in quality to the end consumer, aside from the price. Thor Kitchen has won awards from TWICE and Good Design, and has even managed to catch the eye of Gordon Ramsay. The celebrity chef mentioned the Thor Kitchen ranges in MasterChef Season 16, and has now made the list of brands Ramsay is proud to put his name on, with an entire collection of Ramsay-endosed appliances now available on the kitchen appliance brand's website.

Like with any major purchase, one should do their due diligence and a look at some complaints customers have had with Thor Kitchen. For an end consumer, the origin of an appliance's component parts is more important than where it was assembled, as it's the manufacturing of each of these parts that's going to make all the difference when it comes to function and durability.