9 Complaints Homeowners Have About Thor Kitchen Appliances

When Thor Kitchen launched in 2018, people were excited. The new California company promised to offer top-quality, professional-style, aesthetically-pleasing products to America's kitchens, without the sky-high prices. The brand has a touch of glamor and even offered a package for Oscar nominees in 2024.

Over the last few years though, Thor Kitchen, which manufactures all of its products in China, has been facing multiple complaints from customers who claim that their appliances are not up to scratch. Of course, there are positive experiences with the company, but the complaints are loud — and serious. In fact, for some, the issues with their Thor Kitchen appliances are frustrating and inconvenient, but for others, they are downright dangerous. Spoiler alert: More than one person has complained of gas leaking out of a Thor Kitchen oven.

Want to stay informed? You've come to the right place. Keep reading to find out more about the complaints homeowners have about Thor Kitchen appliances.