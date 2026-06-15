Not Paint, Not Peel-And-Stick Paper: David Bromstad's Clever Tip To Brighten Dark Cabinets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your kitchen is feeling drab and dreary thanks to dark and dated cabinets, you might worry that your only real option is to rip them all out and replace everything. But according to designer and TV personality David Bromstad, that's not actually true. In fact, his solution doesn't involve paint or peel-and-stick wallpaper or contact paper to cover things up, either. Instead, he suggests using bleach to change the overall color and appearance.

In an episode of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," the host and designer explained to one couple how this method works beautifully with darker wooden cabinets. "I would strip all that down and then bleach it, and it will come out almost white. And you'll have a natural look that's casual, and you'll see the wood grain, and it's absolutely stunning," Bromstad said in the episode.

The first step to this process, as Bromstad says, is to strip away the original finish until you're down to bare wood. There are different ways you can accomplish this, from using a strip sander on the different layers to using a chemical stripper. Once the finish is stripped away, apply special wood bleach, taking extremely careful precautions, including working in a well-ventilated area. You'll probably need to apply the bleach liberally, ensuring that it properly and evenly soaks the wood, and leave it to sit — possibly overnight. You can also repeat the wood bleaching process for another round if desired to get a lighter look. As the final step, apply a paint wash and finish with the color, stain, or sealant of your choice.