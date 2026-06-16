Don't Let Condiment Packets Fall All Over Your Fridge: There's A Smarter Way To Keep Them Tidy

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Why would you need to buy a whole container of mustard or ketchup when you have the "free" condiment packets leftover from your takeout? The downside, of course, is having the little sachets lying all over your house, shoved in the back of your junk drawer, or in places where they are not otherwise accessible. Luckily, you don't need to purchase an entirely new storage tool. You can make use of an organizer that you already have: your sponge holder.

There are several types of sponge holders that you can use to store your condiment packets, but the ones with suction cups on the side that you can stick on the inside of a cabinet or your fridge — like the Handy Housewares Kitchen Sink Caddy — are ideal. That way, when you need to grab a pack of mustard or a few packets of soy sauce, you can easily rifle through your stash and select the right one without worrying about spilling the entire thing.