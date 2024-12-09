The Quickest Ways To Tell If Ketchup Has Gone Bad

Whether or not you use it daily, the average American fridge is bound to have a bottle of ketchup somewhere in its door. It's a household staple and one of the most popular sauces in the world, proving necessary during breakfast and at barbecues — but its sporadic usage makes it appear to last forever. Until it's fully out and you're tapping at its lid for the last dollops, you may never consider replacing your bottle. It's important that you do, though, because ketchup should be consumed within six months after you've opened it. If you can't recall when you purchased your bottle, there are a few key signs to look out for to tell when your ketchup has gone bad.

Heinz has stated that ketchup's natural acidity technically makes it shelf-stable, but keeping it in the fridge will allow it to stay fresher and taste better for longer. However, even after storing ketchup in the refrigerator, it's important to keep an eye out for telltale signs of spoilage. The first is, perhaps, the most obvious: a sour smell. If you notice a foul odor, check for mold or discoloration, which can indicate spoiled ketchup. Lastly, if the container is bloated and puffy, this is a sign of fermentation, and you should throw it out. If you're a ketchup lover, you'll have no trouble finishing a bottle in six months, but if you're slow to finish condiments, make sure to check for the above signs; if you notice one or more of them, it's time to replace it.

