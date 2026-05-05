What You Should Really Be Storing In Your Fridge Door

We will be the first people to admit that our fridge can (and should) be more organized than it is. Finding a place for everything, remembering to throw leftovers away regularly, and keeping tabs on what we have in it can be a challenge, but using the proper fridge layout is important — not just so you can find things, but also from a food safety perspective.

Take your fridge door, for example. Are you the kind of person that uses it for overflow for whatever you can't fit on the shelves? Well, you may want to rethink this "pack it in and make room approach." You should only be storing items that can handle dramatic temperature fluctuations on your fridge door, as it is the warmest spot in your fridge. The constant opening and closing can cause these foods to spoil faster, which is why you should only keep items in it that aren't affected by these swings — or at least not as dramatically as perishable foods like raw meat and dairy would be. Condiments — like ketchup and mustard — are good choices, as are pickles, jams, and soy sauce.