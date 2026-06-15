What Happened To Blackberry's After Kitchen Nightmares

The premiere episode of Season 5 of "Kitchen Nightmares," one of the most popular cooking shows of all time, followed the story of Blackberry's — a soul food restaurant with colorful purple and yellow decor that was struggling to get customers through its doors. As is custom for the show, Gordon Ramsay visited the place to see what's going wrong and to hopefully sort out the issues. What followed was a tale of a stubborn owner, her exasperated staff, and an offended celebrity chef. Then, two years after the episode aired, Blackberry's permanently closed its doors.

Blackberry's episode of "Kitchen Nightmares" first aired on September 23, 2011. It introduced viewers to Shelly Withers, the owner and executive chef of the restaurant, who liked doing things her way. The staff claimed she often prevented them from doing their job effectively, as there were literally too many cooks in the kitchen. Ramsay's well-trained eye spotted that the kitchen lacked organization, the menu (ironically) lacked the soul, and most notably, the restaurant lacked customers.

The most shocking moment of the episode happened when Ramsay discovered a dead mouse right at the entrance of the restaurant. Withers and her partner, the general manager of Blackberry's, accused Ramsay of planting the mouse for TV, which didn't bode well with him. The hot-tempered chef took this accusation as a serious insult and threatened to completely walk out on the restaurant until a last-minute apology changed his mind.