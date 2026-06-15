Here's How Much A Prime Rib Dinner Actually Cost In The '60s

The 1960s saw the JFK presidency, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Cuban Missile Crisis, "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Tests," and "Gilligan's Island." It was an era of major change — a wave that even struck the cultural institution of the American prime rib dinner. At home, the 1960s culinary scene was dominated by trends, like French cuisine, fondue, frozen TV dinners, and the rise of "hippie food." But when foodies were dining out, they could chow down on a slow-roasted prime rib roast dinner with less than $5 in their pockets.

A Facebook post shared a photo of a New Jersey steakhouse menu from the 1960s, with a prime rib dinner costing only $4.35, including all-you-can-eat salad, baked potato with butter, vegetable side dish, dinner rolls, baked Yorkshire puff, and a pitcher of coffee. As one apparent inflation-weary commenter on the post wryly quipped, "You could buy a townhouse in the sixties with a pack of chewing gum and a nickel."

Another post shared a photo of a 1960s menu for the Chalet on the Lake restaurant, which was serving prime rib dinner for $4.50, complete with side salad and soup. Elsewhere on social media, a Redditor shared a 1960s menu for the restaurant at the Raleigh Hotel in Washington D.C. offering a prime rib dinner with baked potato, side salad, and buttered rolls for just $4.00. And in 1965, The Prime Rib in Baltimore, Maryland, offered its signature dinner for $4.95.