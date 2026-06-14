The Brilliant Jarred Ingredient Paul Newman Loved On His Burgers

Paul Newman was known for many things throughout his life: Not just as a golden-age Hollywood movie star, but as a race car driver and philanthropist as well. He was also quite the gourmand; he founded the successful brand of Newman's Own salad dressings, salsas, and pizzas that you can still find in supermarkets today. But his culinary passion truly took center stage at the grill, where he developed a highly specific method for making the perfect burger. As he revealed in an interview with food writer Robin Benzle, the "Newmanburger" relied on one unexpected jarred ingredient to top it off.

In the recipe for his signature burger, Newman insisted on a specific lineup of toppings: tomatoes, Bermuda onion, kosher dill pickles, and, surprisingly, a scoop of salsa. While he naturally specified to use Newman's Own brand of salsa, there are plenty of great store-bought salsas to substitute in its place if you can't find it in stores. The extra spice and acidity from the tomatoes make it a brilliant choice for burgers in place of your typical ketchup.

Newman also added that the ideal accompaniment to the Newmanburger is fresh corn on the cob — only if it's in season, of course. He instructed to always boil the corn in sweetened water "for precisely three minutes and not a second longer." You get the impression he cared deeply about doing things the right way—and perhaps that explains his success on the stage and in the kitchen.