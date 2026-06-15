The Top-Selling Energy Drink In The US Isn't Celsius Or Monster

When the afternoon starts dragging, and coffee feels like it'll take too long to kick in, many Americans have a habit of beelining for the closest vending machine to pick up an energy drink. The appeal is pretty hard to argue with: cold, cheap, and the caffeine punch always lands faster and harder than a double shot. There are plenty of brands on the scene: Celsius has built a loyal following among gym-goers with its sky-high caffeine content, while Monster has practically become its own subculture. But despite all the noise around them, one brand in particular is undisputed in terms of popularity, at least according to Statista: Red Bull.

They sold 12.7 billion cans worldwide in 2024, pulling in $8 billion in sales total, according to reports from Statista. That easily puts it leagues ahead of Monster Energy, which posted a revenue of about $5.8 billion that same year. Celsius lagged in the third position, having spent years floundering before managing to rebrand and reposition itself from a diet-centric to a fitness lifestyle brand.

Those three brands control nearly $21 billion in U.S. sales -– and the market keeps growing. But Red Bull's brand is as much of a draw as its actual kick. With a devoted fan base and 92% recognition among U.S. energy drink consumers in 2024, according to Statista, it's a level of popularity most beverage companies can only dream of. And honestly, how could we not, when the brand's logo has been strapped to a space-edge free-fall flight suit, etched onto skis for a Mount Everest descent without oxygen, and tied to a long list of other wild marketing stunts?