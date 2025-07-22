These 10 Drink Brands Have Some Of The Most Devoted Fans
Fans come in all shapes and sizes. When most people think of devoted fans, they think of those who go crazy for sports teams, bands, or celebrities. Seeing these fans in t-shirts, sporting tattoos, or even decorating their homes with decor related to the fandom isn't something that's unheard of. But did you know that the same level of fan devotion comes in the form of drink brands?
Drink brands have a much larger cult following than you may think. From sports drinks, sodas, energy drinks, beer, and more — people know what drink they like, and they make it known. Beyond that, these brands have taken their marketing to the next level. With iconic logos, connections to celebrities and other large fandoms, relatable commercials, innovative ads, and more — this helps to create a bond with the fans that they simply can't resist. If you're wondering which drink brands have the most devoted fans out there, keep reading.
Coca-Cola
We're sure that nobody is surprised to see Coca-Cola on the list. Coca-Cola is an American classic, having been around since 1886. It started as a syrup that was then mixed with carbonated water and was sold like that as a fountain drink for many years after. Once the distinct and beloved taste of Coca-Cola spread, two lawyers wanted the chance to bottle this drink to be sold in large volumes. By 1915, the iconic shape and style of the glass Coca-Cola bottle was created. Fans today go crazy over not only the drink itself, but the nostalgic glass bottle that has remained iconic for over 100 years.
Coca-Cola has one of the largest, if not the largest, number of Facebook followers out of all food and beverage companies in the world, with a whopping count of 108 million. Fans of the drink seem to love it for both the taste and enjoyment of the product itself, as well as the retro feel of its branding. People decorate their homes with vintage Coca-Cola posters or neon signs, have gotten tattoos of the iconic glass bottle, and have even collected thousands of cans over the years as a keepsake. The company itself also holds large fan-specific events, creating a bonded community within the fandom. Coca-Cola remains a brand that is both consistent in its product and its marketing, keeping fans loyal as the years go by.
Mountain Dew
Mountain Dew traces back to the 1940s, and it was originally made to be mixed with whiskey. The soda is unique, with its bright green coloring and strong citrus flavor profile. It's also known to have a high amount of sugar and caffeine, and it eventually became the unofficial drink of video game fanatics. This started in 2007, when Mountain Dew had a collaboration with the video game "Halo," creating a drink called "Mountain Dew Game Fuel." This brought in a whole new set of fans, and the rest is history.
Mountain Dew has released many different types of flavors throughout the years, in the form of both bottled soda and through different restaurants and franchises. For example, it's done collaborations with Taco Bell, Applebee's, 7-Eleven, and more — merging popular food brands with the drink. Most die-hard fans will do their best to taste every possible iteration of Mountain Dew and discuss it on Reddit threads, TikTok, and Facebook. In 2024, the company rebranded its logo and acknowledged that many fans have tattoos of the original logo. To not upset the tattooed fans, the company created a contest to allow the tattooed fans a chance to win a free trip to get their tattoo fixed with the updated logo. The brand's commitment to the fandom is clear, and that helps to keep them hooked even more.
Starbucks
It's pretty difficult to go anywhere without stumbling across a Starbucks. With over 44,000 stores within 88 global markets — the reach is wide. It first opened in Seattle in 1971, and has grown to be a beloved coffee shop, brand in grocery stores, and cultural phenomenon. Starbucks isn't just your average coffee shop that sells regular coffee and lattes, which is a big reason it has such a large fan following. Every season, there are new and exciting coffee releases. The popular Pumpkin Spice Latte, for example, is so popular that the National Day Calendar has declared October 1st as "PSL Day" in honor of the drink.
Fans express their devotion to the Starbucks brand in a variety of ways. Whether they can't head into work without a Starbucks cup in hand, are avid users of the Starbucks reward program, or insist on trying every new drink that gets released, the fandom runs deep. One popular thing that a lot of fans do is try to collect as many Starbucks mugs as they can. Each major city has its own unique Starbucks mug that gets sold in stores, so it's a fun way for traveling Starbucks fans to show their love for the brand through a mug collection. People love to share their collections on social media and compare and contrast with one another the mugs they've attained and which ones are still on their list.
Celsius
Celsius is an energy drink that has captured the attention of many millennials and Generation Z. It's one of the first energy drinks that marketed itself as a "healthy" beverage — and whether or not that's actually true is subjective. It contains ingredients like guarana seed, ginger root, and green tea leaf, all of which the company claims help speed up people's metabolic rates. This, along with the endless choices of flavors, has really drawn in a lot of users who become hooked on the drink.
On TikTok alone, Celsius has 6.2 million followers — which is more than any other energy drink out there. It keeps its marketing strategy geared towards athletes and other physically fit individuals, which fans cling to for inspiration. It's not uncommon to visit a gym or workout class and see people drinking Celsius, or to scroll on social media and see people incorporating Celsius into their workout or training routines (even unsponsored). It's even become the go-to drink for some Broadway performers — where many claim that they can't get through a weekend of shows without the drink. Ultimately, it's begun to dominate the energy drink market, and the Celsius fandom is growing stronger.
Budweiser
While there are many beer brands out there that have devoted fans, Budweiser stands out amongst the rest. It has over 14 million followers on Facebook and close to a million on Instagram. This brand is very popular with older generations, and it can be traced back all the way to 1876. While it's a popular beer to be found in Americans' refrigerators across the country, it's also a brand that is simultaneously associated with major league baseball fans. Budweiser has a relationship with the MLB association that goes back to the '80s, making it an exclusive sponsor of the sport. Many sports fans relate their favorite baseball moments to having a cold can of Budweiser in their hands; it's a nostalgic tradition for many.
Budweiser is also connected to football, with its heartwarming and memorable Super Bowl commercials that make people talk every single year. Its iconic Clydesdale horse, which stars in the commercials, has become a symbol of the brand and reminds people of the long history that this beer holds. Many fans enjoy collecting Budweiser memorabilia, like Budweiser baseball caps, posters, clocks, and more. Others have made their devotion to the brand permanent, with hundreds of tattoos found in a simple Google search. While fans seem to love the consistency of the beer, they are also fans of the consistency of the branding itself.
Sprite
Sprite is a brand of soda that can be traced back to 1959, where multiple sources say that the popular drink was first created in Germany. Ultimately, however, it made its debut in the United States in 1961 and immediately became a popular choice for lemon lime flavored soda. This soda is caffeine-free, therefore making it more marketable for younger audiences. Today, it has 21 million followers on Facebook and over a million on both TikTok and Instagram combined.
One thing that keeps fans excited about Sprite year after year is the new flavors that get released. Not all flavors are permanent, and when the fandom really enjoys a specific flavor, they tend to leave comments on Sprite's social media channels, begging it to bring the flavor back. One popular flavor, Sprite Chill, was released in 2024. Fans let the company know that this flavor was a huge hit, and they all rejoiced when it officially became a permanent flavor. Seasonally, there are some flavors that are available every single year, and fans rush to the stores to make sure they snag a case before it's gone.
Sprite fans take their love of the soda very seriously, so much so that there's a running joke on social media that being addicted to Sprite is a true problem. Perhaps it's because of the tasty sugar in the drink, or the satisfaction of the bubbles with each sip, but Sprite fans simply can't stay away.
Nesquik
Nesquik is owned by Nestle, the world's biggest food brand. However, it stands completely on its own in popularity. It is a flavored milk product that is sold in powder, syrup, and premixed versions. The original product came out in 1948, and it was just the powder. It quickly expanded and began to offer other flavors like banana, cherry, strawberry, and vanilla. Not all flavors stuck around, however, and the most popular throughout time have been chocolate and strawberry.
One famous aspect of the Nesquik brand is the mascot, Quicky. He first made his debut in 1960 and immediately became a well-known character. Throughout the years, Quicky has appealed to both kids and grown-ups and has been the star of many endearing commercials. While these commercials feature funny antics from Quicky, the main message was to share that the product is something kids will enjoy, and parents will approve of — mainly because the drink is fortified with vitamins and minerals. Today, Quicky is ever-so-present in current media, like on TikTok, keeping itself relevant to today's fans.
The love for Nesquik runs so deep that people even have the Nesquik logo or Quicky the bunny tattooed onto them. This is most likely due to the nostalgia to the brand, since the drink reminds many people of their childhood. The fans' devotion is reflected through the sales numbers as well, keeping Nesquik at the top of bestselling flavored milk brands.
Gatorade
Gatorade made its commercial debut in 1967 and is widely considered to be the first commercially successful sports drink on the market. The brand's classic sports drink is made with electrolytes as well as carbohydrates, which is the perfect drink for athletes who need to stay hydrated as well as energized. The brand quickly rose to fame, and in 1983 it became the official drink of the NFL. Even today, you will see orange Gatorade containers that line up on the sidelines, available for the players to drink throughout the game. Years after the NFL connection, the famous "Gatorade shower" was born, which is where teams celebrate a victory by pouring Gatorade on the coach.
Beyond the NFL and other major sports leagues being fans of Gatorade, average people love it just as much. The brand has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, 6.2 million on Facebook, and its 2025 Super Bowl commercial got 99 million views on TikTok. Gatorade stays connected to its fans by offering a digital platform with resources for everyday athletes, creating a community for Gatorade drinkers to learn and connect with one another.
Many Gatorade fans take the different flavors that the brand sells incredibly seriously, with many who discuss the status and availability of each iteration over on Reddit. It seems like fans go on a wild goose chase for specific flavors, as some are not as widely available as others. They even go as far as to track down sales representatives at supermarkets, asking them to order certain flavors.
Red Bull
Red Bull is a classically loved energy drink that has been around for close to 40 years. It's considered to be the very first energy drink on the market in the U.S. and paved the way for many other brands that came after it. It remains incredibly popular today, having sold over 12 billion cans in just the year 2024 alone. It has a large social media following, with 28.2 million followers on Instagram, which is one of the highest follower counts out of all drink brands in the world. On Facebook, Red Bull has 53 million followers (another huge landslide), and on TikTok, it has 18.7 million followers, which is a very impressive number for a brand on that platform.
Now that we know that Red Bull is a social media star, you might be wondering what sort of antics these Red Bull fanatics get into. On Reddit, users share exciting fan moments like getting a small Red Bull-branded refrigerator put into their home, gifts received from the brand itself for their loyalty, and photos of themselves buying out an entire flavor section in a grocery store. Some fans have gone as far as to tattoo the brand onto their body — making their devotion to the brand a permanent declaration.
AriZona Tea
There's nothing like a cold slurp of iced tea, and for many, that slurp will only ever come from an AriZona Iced Tea bottle. This brand dominated the iced tea market, sporting one of the most social media followers out of any other brand. AriZona Iced Tea came out in 1992 and sold 22-ounce cans of the beverage for just 99 cents. The brand prides itself on having a quality product at a low cost and has maintained that through the years. Still to this day, you can find the cans for the same exact price — which is highly impressive to maintain over thirty years later.
This is most likely a huge reason why fans are so loyal to the brand. The CEO himself, Don Vultaggio, has shared that he doesn't see a reason to raise the prices due to inflation, when his business model is doing just fine. The brand connects to younger generations because of this, and it also gains more fans due to its popular TikTok posts that make the brand even more relatable.
With tons of new AriZona flavors to choose from, fans never get bored with the drink. Instead, many tend to go crazy over finding locations that sell exclusive flavors. Fans on Reddit have even gone as far as to make a visual guide of every single flavor within the brand, almost making it a game to see how many flavors each fan has been able to try in their lifetime.