These 10 Drink Brands Have Some Of The Most Devoted Fans

We're sure that nobody is surprised to see Coca-Cola on the list. Coca-Cola is an American classic, having been around since 1886. It started as a syrup that was then mixed with carbonated water and was sold like that as a fountain drink for many years after. Once the distinct and beloved taste of Coca-Cola spread, two lawyers wanted the chance to bottle this drink to be sold in large volumes. By 1915, the iconic shape and style of the glass Coca-Cola bottle was created. Fans today go crazy over not only the drink itself, but the nostalgic glass bottle that has remained iconic for over 100 years.

Coca-Cola has one of the largest, if not the largest, number of Facebook followers out of all food and beverage companies in the world, with a whopping count of 108 million. Fans of the drink seem to love it for both the taste and enjoyment of the product itself, as well as the retro feel of its branding. People decorate their homes with vintage Coca-Cola posters or neon signs, have gotten tattoos of the iconic glass bottle, and have even collected thousands of cans over the years as a keepsake. The company itself also holds large fan-specific events, creating a bonded community within the fandom. Coca-Cola remains a brand that is both consistent in its product and its marketing, keeping fans loyal as the years go by.