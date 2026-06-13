Here's The Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Wings
Chicken wing aficionados have been having a rough time for years now. It's hard to believe you could once go to a restaurant and get a 10-cent-per-wing special. In 2026, however, chicken wings often cost well over $1 a piece. Although prices vary by location, an order of 10 bone-in wings from Buffalo Wild Wings in San Francisco, for instance, sets you back $21.49 — or nearly $2.15 a piece. Back in 2023, The Ainsworth in New York was selling a dozen chicken wings decorated in 24-karat gold for $150 a dozen (or $12.50 per wing). Of course, those were meant to be over-the-top. Still, with high prices like that, it's good to know where you can find affordable wings to satisfy your cravings.
After comparing several fast food chains, pizza chains, and chicken restaurants, we determined that Wingstop offers the lowest prices. One of the best deals we found was at Wingstop in Jackson, Mississippi. The chicken chain offers 100 bone-in wings for $107.99, making each wing just $1.08. That said, it's not always practical to order 100 wings unless you're hosting a big event. If that's the case, your best bet may actually be Buffalo Wild Wings, but only for one specific deal.
Wing prices usually go down based on quantity. The best deal Buffalo Wild Wings can give you is 30 bone-in wings for $52.99, or $1.77 each. Depending on location, this may get as low as $40.49, or $1.35 per wing, and boneless wings are a little cheaper, as low as $1.23 each, but these prices are still higher than Wingstop. However, BWW does offer a 20 boneless wings plus fries bundle for $18.99. That works out to $0.95 per wing, with fries added as a bonus. Anything outside of that specific deal, and BWW is charging significantly more. That means Wingstop remains your best bet overall.
Wing prices across the fast food spectrum
When we ranked chicken wings from 15 different places, Wingstop placed in the top five. That makes the value it offers even more impressive. These are tasty wings and, especially if you're hungry enough to order a lot of them, they're definitely worth the money. The chain also offers a good variety of sauces beyond the usual mild, medium, and hot. For example, when we ranked 13 Wingstop sauces, hot honey rub took the top spot, followed closely by the Louisiana rub and lemon pepper.
Moving outside of wing-specific joints, Domino's offers an 8-piece order of wings for as low as $9.99 in some locations (or $1.25 per wing), with the largest quantity at 32 wings for $36.99 (or $1.16 per wing). Little Caesars offers 8-piece orders of Caesar Wings for $8.50, or $1.06 per wing. It's worth knowing that Tasting Table ranked Little Caesars' wings as the worst of all the wings our taste tester tried. Even though the price compares to Wingstop, the value isn't there.
Also giving stiff competition to Wingstop is Atomic Wings. Its best deal is $1.25 per wing when you buy 100, or $1.06 for boneless in the same quantity. But Atomic Wings has under 40 locations, making it less convenient. At Popeyes, 24 wings cost $26.49, or $1.10 each. Wings from Hooters are $1.65 each when you buy 20, and from Chili's you can get 12 boneless wings for $1.19 each. Smaller local restaurants may still offer better deals. Knucklehead Brewery in Rochester, New York has $0.65 wings sometimes, while JMO's in Pittsburgh reportedly does $0.25 wings on Tuesdays. When it comes to fast food, though, thanks to the flexibility of ordering, Wingstop is likely to be your cheapest, tastiest option.