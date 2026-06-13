Here's The Fast Food Chain With The Cheapest Wings

Chicken wing aficionados have been having a rough time for years now. It's hard to believe you could once go to a restaurant and get a 10-cent-per-wing special. In 2026, however, chicken wings often cost well over $1 a piece. Although prices vary by location, an order of 10 bone-in wings from Buffalo Wild Wings in San Francisco, for instance, sets you back $21.49 — or nearly $2.15 a piece. Back in 2023, The Ainsworth in New York was selling a dozen chicken wings decorated in 24-karat gold for $150 a dozen (or $12.50 per wing). Of course, those were meant to be over-the-top. Still, with high prices like that, it's good to know where you can find affordable wings to satisfy your cravings.

After comparing several fast food chains, pizza chains, and chicken restaurants, we determined that Wingstop offers the lowest prices. One of the best deals we found was at Wingstop in Jackson, Mississippi. The chicken chain offers 100 bone-in wings for $107.99, making each wing just $1.08. That said, it's not always practical to order 100 wings unless you're hosting a big event. If that's the case, your best bet may actually be Buffalo Wild Wings, but only for one specific deal.

Wing prices usually go down based on quantity. The best deal Buffalo Wild Wings can give you is 30 bone-in wings for $52.99, or $1.77 each. Depending on location, this may get as low as $40.49, or $1.35 per wing, and boneless wings are a little cheaper, as low as $1.23 each, but these prices are still higher than Wingstop. However, BWW does offer a 20 boneless wings plus fries bundle for $18.99. That works out to $0.95 per wing, with fries added as a bonus. Anything outside of that specific deal, and BWW is charging significantly more. That means Wingstop remains your best bet overall.