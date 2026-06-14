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Walmart is the largest grocery retailer in the world, with thousands of locations. As perhaps the most widely available grocery chain, Walmart caters to diverse populations across the U.S. So, if a product is a best seller at Walmart, the masses have probably approved of its quality. And when it comes to boxed brownie mixes, Walmart customers have spoken. The best-selling boxed brownie mix at Walmart isn't Pillsbury or Betty Crocker, but instead, is Duncan Hines.

Similar to Pillsbury and Betty Crocker, Duncan Hines offers a diverse line of brownie mixes. And Walmart's bestselling Duncan Hines brownie mix is the chewy fudge brownie mix. While it may not have fared as well as Pillsbury in our ranking of boxed brownie mixes, Walmart customers see things differently. On its website, Walmart labeled the brownie mix as a best seller with more than 5,000 boxes bought in one day. Of the whopping nearly 7,000 reviews left by Walmart customers, Duncan Hines received more than 5,600 5-star reviews. That means 80% of customers thought Duncan Hines is the perfect brownie mix. While Pillsbury's chocolate fudge brownies received many 5-star reviews, with a percentage higher than Duncan Hines, the number of reviews is only around 600. Betty Crocker's fudge brownie mix is the brand's best seller with just under 4,400 reviews, with many 5-star shoutouts. It also sold more than 5,000 boxes in one day but still comes in behind Duncan Hines.