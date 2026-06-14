The Best-Selling Boxed Brownie Mix At Walmart Isn't Pillsbury Or Betty Crocker
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Walmart is the largest grocery retailer in the world, with thousands of locations. As perhaps the most widely available grocery chain, Walmart caters to diverse populations across the U.S. So, if a product is a best seller at Walmart, the masses have probably approved of its quality. And when it comes to boxed brownie mixes, Walmart customers have spoken. The best-selling boxed brownie mix at Walmart isn't Pillsbury or Betty Crocker, but instead, is Duncan Hines.
Similar to Pillsbury and Betty Crocker, Duncan Hines offers a diverse line of brownie mixes. And Walmart's bestselling Duncan Hines brownie mix is the chewy fudge brownie mix. While it may not have fared as well as Pillsbury in our ranking of boxed brownie mixes, Walmart customers see things differently. On its website, Walmart labeled the brownie mix as a best seller with more than 5,000 boxes bought in one day. Of the whopping nearly 7,000 reviews left by Walmart customers, Duncan Hines received more than 5,600 5-star reviews. That means 80% of customers thought Duncan Hines is the perfect brownie mix. While Pillsbury's chocolate fudge brownies received many 5-star reviews, with a percentage higher than Duncan Hines, the number of reviews is only around 600. Betty Crocker's fudge brownie mix is the brand's best seller with just under 4,400 reviews, with many 5-star shoutouts. It also sold more than 5,000 boxes in one day but still comes in behind Duncan Hines.
What customers are saying about Duncan Hine's chewy fudge brownie mix
If you're wondering what makes Duncan Hine's the bestselling brownie mix at Walmart, customers are happy to oblige with glowing praise for flavor, texture, and cost. "These are the best brownies if you like uuwey gooey brownies," said one Walmart customer. Others were drawn to Duncan Hine's ultra-low-price tag, which beats the price of both Pillsbury and Betty Crocker, to say nothing of higher end brands. "This DH brownie mix is absolutely delicious. I've tried others, including a gourmet brand, [and] they cannot compare to the Chewy Fudge," said another customer. When polled about their favorite brownie mix on Reddit, customers mentioned Duncan Hine's almost as much as Ghiradelli. "I like the crispy shell on top they get," said one Redditor.
Furthermore, customers had many different recommendations for ingredients that can improve store-bought brownie mix. One Walmart customer recommended adding a package of hot cocoa mix while a Redditor recommended a generous squeeze of Hershey's chocolate sauce for an extra chocolatey flavor. Another Redditor suggested enhancing the mix with add-ins, like chocolate, peanut butter, or butterscotch chips and caramel. You can add a teaspoon of espresso powder for a sophisticated bitter-yet-earthy finish to enhance the chocolate notes. A handful of chopped pecans or walnuts can bring some crunch to contrast with the gooey fudge. Pick up a tub of Walmart Great Value ice cream to enjoy your brownie à la mode.