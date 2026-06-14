Walmart And Dollar Tree Sell This Hard-To-Find Moon Pie Flavor

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An iconic snack hailing from the state of Tennessee, the Moon Pie is a tender marshmallow filling sandwiched between two round graham crackers and dipped in chocolate. Though the original flavor of the Moon Pie is chocolate, there are a number of unique variations that have been added to the lineup since its 1917 inception, including strawberry, salted caramel, Key lime, and banana, among others. If you're seeking the more rare "Once in a Blue Moon" Moon Pie, look no further than Dollar Tree and Walmart for a discount on these cerulean sweets.

The mini-sized blueberry-flavored Moon Pies debuted in early 2024 to wide acclaim and, true to their name, seem to resurface on snack shelves every once in a while. Though these aren't exclusive to one specific retailer, the cost of $1.25 for a box of six Moon Pies makes it a true hidden gem in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles you shouldn't overlook. The price and size may vary depending on your Dollar Tree or Walmart locations, but it's certainly worth checking your local store for the hard-to-find variety.

On Reddit, one shopper calls the blueberry snack cakes the "most incredible moonpie imo," while another says, "these are really surprising and scrumptious." This infrequently found flavor is so sought-after that some people have even taken to selling expired boxes on eBay. Rather than risk an old batch, simply shop for blueberry Moon Pies at Dollar Tree or Walmart instead.