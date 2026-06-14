Walmart And Dollar Tree Sell This Hard-To-Find Moon Pie Flavor
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An iconic snack hailing from the state of Tennessee, the Moon Pie is a tender marshmallow filling sandwiched between two round graham crackers and dipped in chocolate. Though the original flavor of the Moon Pie is chocolate, there are a number of unique variations that have been added to the lineup since its 1917 inception, including strawberry, salted caramel, Key lime, and banana, among others. If you're seeking the more rare "Once in a Blue Moon" Moon Pie, look no further than Dollar Tree and Walmart for a discount on these cerulean sweets.
The mini-sized blueberry-flavored Moon Pies debuted in early 2024 to wide acclaim and, true to their name, seem to resurface on snack shelves every once in a while. Though these aren't exclusive to one specific retailer, the cost of $1.25 for a box of six Moon Pies makes it a true hidden gem in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles you shouldn't overlook. The price and size may vary depending on your Dollar Tree or Walmart locations, but it's certainly worth checking your local store for the hard-to-find variety.
On Reddit, one shopper calls the blueberry snack cakes the "most incredible moonpie imo," while another says, "these are really surprising and scrumptious." This infrequently found flavor is so sought-after that some people have even taken to selling expired boxes on eBay. Rather than risk an old batch, simply shop for blueberry Moon Pies at Dollar Tree or Walmart instead.
What snackers love about blueberry Moon Pies
With a wholesome backstory to their name and plenty of fun flavors to choose from, it's no wonder why Moon Pies are so popular. Given the rarity of the blueberry flavor, grabbing a box from Dollar Tree or Walmart is your best bet to sample this valuable version. A satisfied Dollar Tree customer notes, "I happened upon a single box of blueberry moon pies at a Dollar Tree and bought it because I had never seen them before. They were great!" One Reddit user shares, "I had blueberry and loved them. But they're hard to find."
Still, not everyone is on board with the sweet treat. Another Reddit comment says, "I wanted to like blueberry but I could not get over the overpowering smell." Echoing this sentiment, a Walmart review mentions, "the flavor of these moon pies tastes very fragrant to me and they leave a strong after taste. It's not your typical blueberry flavoring you'd think of. I wouldn't buy these again." Despite mixed reviews, it's worth giving the Moon Pies a try to judge for yourself.
Grab a box from Dollar Tree or Walmart and serve these up for the 4th of July as the blue element to a red, white, and blue dessert board. Alternatively, try cutting up a few different flavored Moon Pies for an out-of-this-world flight. Shopping smart and keeping an open mind will surely satisfy your sweet tooth.