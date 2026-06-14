Florida's Best Prime Rib Is From A Steakhouse That Opened Its Doors In 1949
If a restaurant has been in business for 77 years, it must be doing something right. Tropical Acres Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, opened in 1949 when Gene Harvey bought an old house and converted it into a restaurant serving steaks charbroiled over an open fire. Harvey already ran a successful restaurant in Yonkers, New York, which he renamed Tropical Acres after his Florida location garnered so much success. He eventually opened two more Tropical Acres outposts in Boynton Beach and Pompano Beach, though today only the original Fort Lauderdale location survives. Harvey's cousin, Sam Studiale, took over operating the restaurant in 1964, and it is run by his children and grandchildren today.
Earlier this year, Tasting Table named Tropical Acres the best restaurant for prime rib in the state of Florida, touting its long history, welcoming atmosphere, and traditional vibe. The writer cites the generous portion size of the beef with a side of live piano music as the ingredients to a great evening out.
If you need a delicious reason to visit Florida, consider a stop at Tropical Acres. The old-school steakhouse is beloved for its prime rib, among other classic chophouse fare such as lobster tail and filet mignon. Tropical Acres also hand cuts all of its portions of Certified Angus beef on premise.
Tropical Acres has an iconic old school reputation
Fans of Tropical Acres say they serve the absolute best prime rib, offering a generous-sized cut of meat accompanied by zesty horseradish sauce, a side salad, and choice of side dish. Reviewers have also praised the crab cakes, French onion soup, Caesar salad, and tiramisu as being outstanding.
The restaurant has earned hundreds of positive reviews on Yelp, with diners calling it "iconic," saying that it offers good value and plenty of food for the price and noting that the service is outstanding. "We had a nice meal here at this historic landmark," said one reviewer. "This place has been there for a very long time, the lobster and the prime rib cooked perfectly and delicious. Their prime rib is one of their specialties."
Old-school steakhouses are making a major comeback thanks to their retro-elegant offerings such as chilled martinis, shrimp cocktail, and wedge salads. Tropical Acres is exactly this type of place — one where tradition rules and the prime rib is as tasty as it was in 1949.