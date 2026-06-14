Florida's Best Prime Rib Is From A Steakhouse That Opened Its Doors In 1949

If a restaurant has been in business for 77 years, it must be doing something right. Tropical Acres Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, opened in 1949 when Gene Harvey bought an old house and converted it into a restaurant serving steaks charbroiled over an open fire. Harvey already ran a successful restaurant in Yonkers, New York, which he renamed Tropical Acres after his Florida location garnered so much success. He eventually opened two more Tropical Acres outposts in Boynton Beach and Pompano Beach, though today only the original Fort Lauderdale location survives. Harvey's cousin, Sam Studiale, took over operating the restaurant in 1964, and it is run by his children and grandchildren today.

Earlier this year, Tasting Table named Tropical Acres the best restaurant for prime rib in the state of Florida, touting its long history, welcoming atmosphere, and traditional vibe. The writer cites the generous portion size of the beef with a side of live piano music as the ingredients to a great evening out.

If you need a delicious reason to visit Florida, consider a stop at Tropical Acres. The old-school steakhouse is beloved for its prime rib, among other classic chophouse fare such as lobster tail and filet mignon. Tropical Acres also hand cuts all of its portions of Certified Angus beef on premise.