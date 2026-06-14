This Cheesy Old-School Side Dish Eventually Came Back Around — People Still Love It Today

Between entrees, appetizers, sides, and desserts, there are plenty of nostalgic comfort foods filled with warmth and great taste. Though many old school side dishes have faded into obscurity, one century-old recipe has not only survived but thrived. Thanks to the popularity of low-carb and keto recipes in the mid to late 2010s and beyond, cauliflower au gratin has seen a proverbial renaissance across tables far and wide.

A favorite from the 1960s era Julia Child's cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," cauliflower cheese or cauliflower au gratin is simple to make and endlessly satisfying. It requires both minimal ingredients and effort to yield a side dish teeming with warmth, tender texture, and plenty of gooey goodness. All you need is one head of cauliflower florets, butter, milk, flour, Gruyère cheese, Parmesan cheese, and a seasoning of salt and pepper.

Start by steaming the cauliflower, draining it, and setting it aside while you prepare the cheese sauce. Pour this over the florets in an oven-safe dish and bake it in the oven until bubbly and golden brown. Creamy, rich, and wonderful, this recipe highlights the power of keto-friendly cauliflower and the pleasures of a cheesy bechamel. It's sure to be a cauliflower recipe you'll crave on repeat.