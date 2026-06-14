This Cheesy Old-School Side Dish Eventually Came Back Around — People Still Love It Today
Between entrees, appetizers, sides, and desserts, there are plenty of nostalgic comfort foods filled with warmth and great taste. Though many old school side dishes have faded into obscurity, one century-old recipe has not only survived but thrived. Thanks to the popularity of low-carb and keto recipes in the mid to late 2010s and beyond, cauliflower au gratin has seen a proverbial renaissance across tables far and wide.
A favorite from the 1960s era Julia Child's cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," cauliflower cheese or cauliflower au gratin is simple to make and endlessly satisfying. It requires both minimal ingredients and effort to yield a side dish teeming with warmth, tender texture, and plenty of gooey goodness. All you need is one head of cauliflower florets, butter, milk, flour, Gruyère cheese, Parmesan cheese, and a seasoning of salt and pepper.
Start by steaming the cauliflower, draining it, and setting it aside while you prepare the cheese sauce. Pour this over the florets in an oven-safe dish and bake it in the oven until bubbly and golden brown. Creamy, rich, and wonderful, this recipe highlights the power of keto-friendly cauliflower and the pleasures of a cheesy bechamel. It's sure to be a cauliflower recipe you'll crave on repeat.
Making your own cauliflower au gratin
While a basic cauliflower au gratin recipe is easy to make, you can always upgrade the side dish with your choice of ingredients. Try adding lively seasonings beyond basic salt and pepper, changing up the cheeses in your sauce for bigger flavor, or including other delicious and nutritious vegetables in the mix. All of this will help your cheesy veggie side dish taste even more like comfort food.
Use hot sauce or crushed pepper flakes for a spicy spin on the old school side. If you aren't adhering to a keto diet, try using a topping of homemade toasted breadcrumbs for a crunchy finishing touch. Alternatively, add a sprinkle of crushed up crunchy onions or garlic in place of breadcrumbs for an umami-forward finish.
Make your cauliflower au gratin using a portion of broccoli for a dynamic duo of cruciferous favorites. Similarly, try fusing your cauliflower gratin with a cabbage au gratin for extra wholesome nutrition. While Gruyère and Parmesan are classic cheeses for a cauliflower au gratin, try mixing in cheddar cheese for a sharper flavor contrast. However you choose to enjoy this side dish, a cauliflower au gratin recipe will continue to be the star of your table.