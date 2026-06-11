The 14 Best Florida Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
When you're looking to try some new-to-you eats, where do you find recommendations? Are you a steadfast Yelper, or are you bold enough to ask strangers for recommendations on the streets? There are a ton of ways to suss out an area's best eateries, but we think your best way forward is to follow in the footsteps of a foodie who's truly eaten it all: Guy Fieri.
Fieri has made a career out of tracking down under-the-radar eats that don't normally sit in the spotlight. Think hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall spots that are serving up some of the best food you'll ever have. If you're in the mood for some inconspicuous grub, there's perhaps no better source than the Mayor of Flavortown himself.
Heading to Florida to get some much-needed sun? Don't board that plane without giving this piece a once-over. We're highlighting some of the best eateries Fieri has visited in the Sunshine State, and all of them deserve to be on your Florida bucket list.
La Camaronera Seafood Joint & Fish Market
While some restaurants on this list have few accolades other than Guy Fieri's rave review, that's definitely not the case with La Camaronera Restaurant & Fish Market, which has been featured by several prestigious publications. Moreover, the hype isn't undeserved — locals are quick to praise the eatery on Reddit, too.
There's no shortage of fried food at La Camaronera. It's the restaurant's specialty, making this spot a gold mine for fried food fans. A signature dish is the Pan con Minuta snapper sandwich; other favorites include Camarones fritos, cangrejo moro, fried fish, and hush puppies. And if fried food isn't your thing, don't worry — there are plenty of grilled and blackened seafood options on the menu, too. And, yes, you can also eat your fill of freshly-shucked oysters if that's more your speed.
(305) 642-3322
1952 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135
Hales Blackbrick
If you're visiting Miami and craving some stellar Chinese food, you simply have to head over to Hales Blackbrick (which you may also hear referred to as just "Blackbrick"). You know a spot is bound to be good when its chef has been featured on multiple Food Network shows, as is the case with Richard Hales, the mastermind behind Hales Blackbrick.
On a mission to eat as Guy Fieri eats? Then you'd be remiss not to order the dan dan noodles, which secured a quick chokehold on Fieri when he tried it. The foodie even said of the dish, "I can't figure out how to get it in my face fast enough." The spot's dumplings also get rave reviews over on Yelp, as do the various duck dishes and the Brussels sprouts.
(813) 257-7474
1809 W Platt St, Tampa, FL 33606
Taquiza Tacos
Miami Beach is home to a taco joint that deserves all the recognition it can possibly get. Taquiza Tacos gets great reviews from local foodies, but it's also earned a mention in the Michelin Guide for its stellar tacos; personally, just from looking at the photo above, we aren't the least bit surprised.
Obviously, the restaurant's prime location sets it up for success, but this is no tourist trap. The masa is made in-house, and you can order the spot's masa and tortillas wholesale. According to Guy Fieri, even just the tortilla chips at Taquiza Tacos are "outrageous." Fieri also loved the hanger steak tacos and the tacos stuffed with toasted grasshopper (which, unfortunately, no longer seem to be on the menu). And if you're a gluten-free guy or gal, you're in luck — apparently, everything at Taquiza Tacos is gluten-free.
(786) 588-4755
7450 Ocean Ter, Miami Beach, FL 33141
13 Gypsies
13 Gypsies may not have received the same level of national recognition that's been bestowed upon other spots on this list, but it has garnered plenty of praise over the years from devoted local fans. Everyone says you should make reservations and come with money to spend, but they also defend the tapas dishes at this spot, saying they're well worth whatever cash you end up dropping while you're there.
Guy Fieri adored the Spanish restaurant when he visited. The menu changes so often that we can't make any guarantees about what will be available when you head in — but if you see the tasso, you should definitely order it. The Roman-style gnocchi is a longstanding favorite, and happy diners on Yelp recommend the zanahorias and the chorizo. Given the breadth of stellar reviews over the years, though, we think it's safe to say that you probably can't go wrong with any order here.
(904) 389-0330
887 Stockton St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Se7en Bites Bakeshop
Including Se7en Bites in this list was a no-brainer — we've already called the bakeshop Florida's best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" feature and the best spot to order breakfast in the Sunshine State. And we're not just featuring it because it's a familiar name by now; Se7en Bites Bakeshop is well worth every ounce of acclaim. Don't believe us? Take the Michelin Guide's word for it, then.
It would be uncharacteristic of Guy Fieri not to visit such a stellar eatery, so we weren't at all surprised to learn that it had made an appearance on the show. Fieri was so fond of the chicken pot pie when he went in that the menu item now features an "As Seen On" tag. Of course, the bakeshop also has sweet goods for sale, and Fieri particularly loved the vanilla bean bourbon bacon Moon Pie.
(407) 203-0727
617 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
M.E.A.T. Eatery & Taproom
On some days, nothing beats a classic, all-American burger. When your hankering for a hearty portion of meat just won't let up, we hope you happen to be in Islamorada, because there's really only one place to get your fix: M.E.A.T. Eatery & Tap Room. Its burger was voted the No. 1 burger in Florida for three years in a row.
It goes without saying that happy customers rave over the spot's burgers (the Juicy Lucy is a particular favorite), but that's not the only menu item for carnivores. You can also get chicken wings, a pulled pork sandwich, or a chicken sandwich. Guy Fieri was super into the wings, and another unsuspecting fried side took the spotlight on this episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives": the house-made pork rinds.
(305) 852-3833
88005 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036
The Fish House Restaurant and Seafood Market
You don't have to look very hard to find good seafood in Florida, especially on the island strip of Key Largo. But why settle for "good" seafood rather than scouting out some of the absolute best? That's where Guy Fieri, "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," and trusty consumers on good ol' Reddit come into play. They recommend Key Largo's The Fish House, and who would we be to disagree?
The spot is still getting rave reviews long after its 2016 television debut, and personally, we're not surprised that it's still going strong — it sources its fish from local fishermen and fillets it on site. The exact fish available varies on a daily basis; however, Fieri loved the Matecumbe when he visited. The smoked fish dip and key lime pie were also featured on the show, and regulars are quick to point out that they love its nautical decor.
(305) 451-4665
102401 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037
Keegan's Seafood Grille
Indian Rocks Beach is home to a beloved Florida institution that, fortunately, is still open after almost facing its demise during 2024's hurricane season. A local news network ran a story about the droves of consumers that hit up Keegan's Seafood Grille when it reopened after being damaged by Hurricane Helene; personally, we're happy we still have the chance to try a dish that surprised even Guy Fieri.
The charbroiled octopus is one of the most popular menu items at Keegan's, and apparently, Fieri really enjoyed it. The grouper is also a must-have, and if you visit during stone crab season, you can't possibly pass up a crustacean-centric meal. Wondering whether the restaurant is still the same after suffering a shutdown? Don't worry — locals say its quality absolutely holds up.
(727) 596-2477
1519 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken
While Florida is definitely a seafood lover's paradise, it isn't the only good cuisine you'll find in the state. Surprisingly, a donut shop was also featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" — and for good reason. Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken sells some of the most inventive donuts we've ever laid eyes on.
The spot's donut flavors seem to change pretty regularly, but if the Chicken Brûlée Sandwich is available when you go, consider it a must-try. Guy Fieri said it "changes the fried chicken sandwich game," and that's not hard to believe — after all, where else can you get a brûléed donut packed with cheese, chicken tenders, and bacon? Of course, if that's too outlandish for you, you don't have to go with a savory creation. Stick with something tamer, like the Guavecito or Death by Chocolate.
(954) 983-6631
7906 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Whale's Rib
It didn't take us long to suss out Whale's Rib and determine whether it deserved a spot on this list. Just search on Reddit for the best seafood spots in the Fort Lauderdale area, and you'll see it mentioned everywhere. Locals love the delicious and surprisingly budget-friendly food it serves, and if the above picture of rock shrimp is anything to go by, we'd say diners are in for a treat.
The Oysters Rockefeller is said to be a standout dish, loaded with spinach, tomatoes, and cheese. Of course, the raw bar is outstanding, and the chowders and bisques receive ample praise on Yelp. If you're dining with pals who don't happen to be in a seafood mood, Whale's Rib would still be a fine choice — there are plenty of non-fish dishes on the menu.
(954) 421-8880
2031 NE 2nd St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Culhane's Irish Pub
Who would've thought that Florida would be home to a noteworthy Irish pub? Culhane's Irish Pub had to make this list — not only because it's managed to find its niche in an inarguably sea-centric state, but also because it's just that good. It's received no shortage of local press highlights throughout its lifetime, and it's also won numerous awards from both local and national outlets.
When Guy Fieri visited, he was full of praise for the pub's star dish: Guinness beef stew. The lamb burger sliders were also a huge hit with Fieri. Customers have taken to Yelp to rave about the stellar happy hour deals, and the shepherd's pie gets a ton of praise as well. The spot tends to be buzzy during special events (like St. Patrick's Day or the World Cup), so keep that in mind before heading in.
Multiple locations
Cholo Soy Cocina
The next time you're in West Palm Beach and craving Latin street food, there's only one place to go: Cholo Soy Cocina. Latin-American fusion sits squarely in the spotlight here, and if you're on a self-tour of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" locations, this is an absolute must-stop in Florida.
In addition to receiving plentiful praise from local press outlets, Cholo Soy Cocina is beloved by the locals who know about it. One customer took to Reddit to say that the spot definitely has hidden-gem status, and users on Yelp rave about the flavors of the dishes here. Keep it simple and order some pork belly tacos when you stop in. Or, if you're feeling a bit outlandish, try the octopus and chorizo tacos.
(561) 619-7018
3715 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405
Irie Island Eats
Irie Island Eats will certainly catch your eye if you happen to be walking by. This thatched-roof spot sports a massive sign bearing its name and is surrounded by lush foliage. It's certainly a picturesque spot to dine, and it's just as gorgeous on the inside. But its looks are only part of the spot's appeal — obviously, its food is outstanding as well.
As it's a bit off the main road, locals say it qualifies as a hidden gem, and it's one you have to visit once you learn about it. Yelpers rave about the experience (which feels like dining in a gorgeous garden), and they also have stellar things to say about the food. The wraps in particular get ample praise. A word of caution: This spot isn't for the fowl-fearing. Apparently, chickens run rampant on the property.
(305) 509-9398
4540 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL 33050
Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine
Last but certainly not least is Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine, a Hollywood, Florida institution that doesn't shy away from big flavors. Indeed, this spot is such a must-try that some Reddit users say if they could only recommend one restaurant in the area, it would be Krakatoa without a doubt. Its stellar Yelp rating only reinforces our opinion that this is one of the state's best "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" features.
Are you unfamiliar with Indonesian cuisine or just generally stuck on what to get? Don't be; the staff at Krakatoa are incredibly knowledgeable and more than happy to offer suggestions and guidance as you're perusing the menu. The various Semur dishes are incredible, if reviews are anything to go by, and multiple diners recommend making reservations.
(754) 221-0914
1910B Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020
Methodology
More than a few Florida restaurants have been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," which made narrowing down this list no easy task. First, we filtered out any places that had closed since their appearance on the show (surprisingly, there were quite a few). Then, to finalize our list, we focused on recent reviews. In order to appear on this list, the restaurant had to operate at the stellar standard that was presented to viewers when the episode aired. You can rest assured that all of the spots on this list are must-tries on your next Florida road trip.