The 14 Best Florida Restaurants Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

When you're looking to try some new-to-you eats, where do you find recommendations? Are you a steadfast Yelper, or are you bold enough to ask strangers for recommendations on the streets? There are a ton of ways to suss out an area's best eateries, but we think your best way forward is to follow in the footsteps of a foodie who's truly eaten it all: Guy Fieri.

Fieri has made a career out of tracking down under-the-radar eats that don't normally sit in the spotlight. Think hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall spots that are serving up some of the best food you'll ever have. If you're in the mood for some inconspicuous grub, there's perhaps no better source than the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

Heading to Florida to get some much-needed sun? Don't board that plane without giving this piece a once-over. We're highlighting some of the best eateries Fieri has visited in the Sunshine State, and all of them deserve to be on your Florida bucket list.