Organize Your Pantry At No Extra Cost By Saving This One Item
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Whether your pantry is a tight cabinet or a full walk-in, it probably always seems packed. It's no wonder, considering the sheer volume we try to fit in there. Snacks, dried goods, canned goods, condiments and spreads, baking and cooking staples, herbs and spices, cleaning supplies, travel mugs — need we go on? Your pantry should be a stress-free space that feels calm and easy, where you can instantly spot what you need and remember what's in there before it goes bad or you waste money by buying it again. Take a deep breath: Help is on the way, and it doesn't cost a dime.
The answer is shoeboxes. What many don't understand about kitchen organization is that game-changing tools are all around us, it just takes a tiny bit of creativity. You don't have to splurge on fancy storage containers to straighten your pantry. In fact, you can be even more eco-friendly by recycling, saving money, and setting up a fun project in the process. Even better, you won't believe how neat and easy-to-navigate it all is when you're done.
Shoeboxes come with specific pantry organization benefits — aside from the main one that they're free. They're spacious yet compact enough to line a shelf (or even stack), they can slide in and out like drawers, and they're easy to label. Additionally, you can even cut them down for shallower storage needs or use extra cardboard to further break them down into compartments.
How to organize with shoeboxes
Just tossing items in willy-nilly is one of the worst pantry storage mistakes you can make — along with unnecessarily spending money. For simple (and cost effective) shoebox organization, group your pantry staples together first. You want to be able to pull out only one box when looking for your cake-decorating supplies or the snacks for your kids' lunches. The portability makes it easy to bring an entire box over to the counter while you're using its contents.
The most important step before filling your boxes is making sure they're totally clean, followed soon after by labeling them. Now, it will only take you a second or two to immediately spot your tea supply, grab that box, and pick the one you want. Rows of shoeboxes, which you can also keep in two or three stacked rows, are one of the best hacks for maximizing pantry space. They're also already a big step toward a pleasingly cohesive, uniform look in your pantry — but you can take that aesthetic value a lot further, especially if your pantry shelves are visible in your kitchen.
The easiest way to do this is to cover them with contact paper in a pattern that matches your kitchen's motif, from this Likiliki Green Marble Print to this CiCiwind Bohemian Floral Pattern. If you're especially crafty, make shoeboxes even more organization-friendly with a grid of cardboard strips to separate smaller items.