The Classic Sauce That Makes An Excellent Topping For Hot Dogs (It's Probably In Your Fridge)
There are endless ways to top a hot dog, even if some purists insist that ketchup can never be used. Part of the fun of a hot dog is the variety. You can find so many kinds of regional hot dogs around America, and international versions all over the world. Who's to tell you you're wrong for putting anything on a hot dog, anyway? If it sounds good to you, why not try it? In the spirit of that, the next time you're having hot dogs and aren't sure what would taste best, give A1 steak sauce a try.
This tangy, savory condiment is usually reserved for steaks, hamburgers, and other cuts of beef, but it works just as well on a hot dog. Fans of A1 hot dogs swear by the umami boost that the sauce brings. One Redditor believes it's the hint of anchovy in A1 that does it. While it may not appeal to everyone, there's a reason some consider it the best bottled steak sauce.
If you've never considered A1 as a hot dog condiment, you're not alone. "Never thought to put A1 on a dog," said one Redditor. There's even a YouTube video where an amateur hot dog enthusiast believed they were the first person to ever put A1 on a hot dog in 2022. However, fans have been posting about A1 hot dogs for years. A poster on Reddit described their favorite hot dog in 2014 as "Sharp cheddar, A1 sauce, crispy onions/green onions."
A1 and then some
Despite being such a low-key choice for hot dogs, there is some consistency in what people serve with A1. Cheese is a common pairing; cheddar comes up frequently, but one Redditor made what they called a "steakhouse glizzy" with A1 and blue cheese crumbles. Onions also show up on more than one A1 hot dog, and so does bacon.
Lest you think these are all fringe ideas from people on social media, Burger King actually experimented with hot dogs on its menu in 2016. One of the flavor combinations was the A1 Ultimate hot dog topped with bacon, cheese, and A1 sauce. It didn't make it onto the menu, and the reviews were not always great, but the idea was sound. Though it's not specifically a menu item, Five Guys offers hot dogs, and A1 is available as a condiment. One Redditor detailed their preferred Five Guys hot dog as topped with "bacon, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, mayo, and A1."
A1 itself has suggested the sauce as a hot dog topping on TikTok. Though few people get into what kind of hot dog they're enjoying, some do mention using all-beef franks, including Ballpark hot dogs. Since A1 pairs so well with beef, it seems like a logical choice to try beef hot dogs. If you have a bottle in the fridge, try one of our best hot dog recipes with A1 to see how you like it.