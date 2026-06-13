The Classic Sauce That Makes An Excellent Topping For Hot Dogs (It's Probably In Your Fridge)

There are endless ways to top a hot dog, even if some purists insist that ketchup can never be used. Part of the fun of a hot dog is the variety. You can find so many kinds of regional hot dogs around America, and international versions all over the world. Who's to tell you you're wrong for putting anything on a hot dog, anyway? If it sounds good to you, why not try it? In the spirit of that, the next time you're having hot dogs and aren't sure what would taste best, give A1 steak sauce a try.

This tangy, savory condiment is usually reserved for steaks, hamburgers, and other cuts of beef, but it works just as well on a hot dog. Fans of A1 hot dogs swear by the umami boost that the sauce brings. One Redditor believes it's the hint of anchovy in A1 that does it. While it may not appeal to everyone, there's a reason some consider it the best bottled steak sauce.

If you've never considered A1 as a hot dog condiment, you're not alone. "Never thought to put A1 on a dog," said one Redditor. There's even a YouTube video where an amateur hot dog enthusiast believed they were the first person to ever put A1 on a hot dog in 2022. However, fans have been posting about A1 hot dogs for years. A poster on Reddit described their favorite hot dog in 2014 as "Sharp cheddar, A1 sauce, crispy onions/green onions."