The Unexpected Kitchen Hazard Hiding In Your Breakfast Routine
There are plenty of hazards hiding around a kitchen. Some are simple ones we're taught as children to be wary of: hot stovetops, boiling water, and sharp knives spring to mind. Others are a little sneakier, such as grease fires and cross contamination. While we all do our best to avoid these, there are just some moments where the last thing we're thinking about is safety. However, even something as mundane as preparing your morning bagel can send you to the ER — and it happens a lot more than you think.
According to a 2008 analysis conducted by the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) (via The Wall Street Journal), around 1,979 people were admitted to the Emergency Room with a bagel-related injury. The main culprit is the knife used to slice the bagel, with most people presenting with cuts on their fingers and hands. It makes sense, but it's still a little shocking that bagels cause more lacerations than more notorious foods, such as pumpkins, cheese, and wedding cakes.
However, traditional New York-style bagels are boiled before baking, which makes the exteriors quite slippery. People also tend to hold bagels in one hand and slice it with the other; if the knife slips, it tends to plunge right into the non-dominant hand, typically through the forefinger, the web of skin between the thumb and forefinger, or the palm.
How to safely slice a bagel
Most bagel-related injuries are minor, but stitches are often required for deeper injuries. Some people have even sliced off the tips of their fingers and needed them reattached. If you want to avoid all that, make sure you always slice away from your fingers, rather than toward them.
The safest way to cut a bagel is to first lie the bagel flat on the chopping board and slice into it an inch or two before pausing. Once the knife has punctured the crust, position the bagel on its side and cut down vertically, steadying it by resting your fingertips gently on the already sliced top. You can also keep the bagel flat and carefully slice all the way through while resting your palm on top if you have good aim, or roll the bagel constantly while cutting the sides instead of going through the center.
Make sure you keep the knife perfectly centered and always use a serrated bread knife, rather than one with a smooth edge. You should never try to cut a frozen bagel either, or one that's particularly stale. You can buy special bagel cutters if you want to be extra careful, and it's always worth brushing up your basic knife skills. You can safely enjoy those perfect homemade bagels in no time.