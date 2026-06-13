The Unexpected Kitchen Hazard Hiding In Your Breakfast Routine

There are plenty of hazards hiding around a kitchen. Some are simple ones we're taught as children to be wary of: hot stovetops, boiling water, and sharp knives spring to mind. Others are a little sneakier, such as grease fires and cross contamination. While we all do our best to avoid these, there are just some moments where the last thing we're thinking about is safety. However, even something as mundane as preparing your morning bagel can send you to the ER — and it happens a lot more than you think.

According to a 2008 analysis conducted by the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) (via The Wall Street Journal), around 1,979 people were admitted to the Emergency Room with a bagel-related injury. The main culprit is the knife used to slice the bagel, with most people presenting with cuts on their fingers and hands. It makes sense, but it's still a little shocking that bagels cause more lacerations than more notorious foods, such as pumpkins, cheese, and wedding cakes.

However, traditional New York-style bagels are boiled before baking, which makes the exteriors quite slippery. People also tend to hold bagels in one hand and slice it with the other; if the knife slips, it tends to plunge right into the non-dominant hand, typically through the forefinger, the web of skin between the thumb and forefinger, or the palm.