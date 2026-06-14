How Much Fried Chicken Do You Need To Feed A Crowd?

Deciding how much food to cook for a party can be extremely stressful. Even after meticulous planning, you could run out of an appetizer too early in the evening or eat the main course as leftovers for the rest of the week. The stress compounds exponentially when you're cooking a massive crowd pleaser that needs to be served fresh like fried chicken. But, with the caveat that it's almost impossible to accurately estimate how much fried chicken you need to feed a crowd, here is a simple formula that should put you in the right ballpark.

For every pound of chicken split between the leg, thigh, and breast, you should be able to make three or four pieces of fried chicken. When feeding a large crowd, account for an average of two pieces per person. So, if you're feeding 20 people, you should be cooking 10 pounds of chicken, or about 40 pieces. And if you're feeding 50, that becomes 25 pounds of chicken and 100 pieces.

You might want to adjust this based on your guests. If you're feeding a bunch of teenagers, for example, you might want to keep a few extra pounds of chicken on hand. Meanwhile, if it's a largely health-conscious crowd — the kind that drinks bone broth for improved gut health and better sleep — you probably won't need as much. If you want to build a buffer, add a few imaginary guests to the list before running your fried chicken calculator.