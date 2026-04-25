If You Drink Bone Broth Every Day, Here's What To Expect
Bone broth may feel like a fairly recent dietary trend, but the practice of drinking broth made from well-cooked bones goes back thousands of years. These days, many of the major health benefits of bone broth are largely supported by scientific research. To uncover the pros of daily bone broth drinking, we spoke with Angel Luk, a registered dietitian, who offers her advice on the practice.
"The nutrients in bone broth vary depending on the animal bones used," Luk begins, "but, in general, bone broth contains collagen, protein that turns into gelatin when cooked, that provides amino acids." According to Luk, "These amino acids can help with gut health, joint health, and sleep." Bone broth is made by simmering animal bones in water for at least 12 hours, ideally 24 hours. As the bones cook, they release vitamins, minerals, and collagen into the water, making it super nutritional, rich and healthy bone broth.
While this kind of broth can be made from the bones of any animal, Luk offers advice on the best choice. "If people's budget and preferences allow, I would suggest using fish or chicken bones to decrease red meat consumption," she reveals. Studies have shown that red meat increases heart disease risk, so if you're drinking bone broth every day, that's something to be mindful of. "I realize only the bones are used, but if people don't skim the fat when consuming the broth, there is still a higher amount of saturated fat in red meat varieties," Luk warns.
Can you actually drink bone broth every single day?
When asked whether there are any concerns about potentially drinking too much bone broth, Luk explains: "I'm not aware of any risks." However, she also points out something that could be potentially problematic if not done right. "If someone is making huge quantities at a time, it's imperative they follow food safety and storage guidelines to prevent spoilage that can increase foodborne illness risks," she cautions.
Because bone broth takes such a long time to cook, not to mention the deeply intense smell as it cooks, you'll probably want to make as much broth at once as the biggest pot in your kitchen will allow. Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, meat broth is safe to keep in the fridge for two days but can be frozen for up to three months. Freeze it in portioned silicone cubes and thaw as needed.
If you want the nutritional benefits of bone broth but drinking it straight from the cup doesn't sound too appetizing, rest assured there are many creative ways to sneak bone broth into your daily meals. You can use it in any recipe that calls for soup stock, put a bit of it in your morning smoothie, or use it as the unexpected way to spice up the taste of hot chocolate.