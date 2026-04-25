If You Drink Bone Broth Every Day, Here's What To Expect

Bone broth may feel like a fairly recent dietary trend, but the practice of drinking broth made from well-cooked bones goes back thousands of years. These days, many of the major health benefits of bone broth are largely supported by scientific research. To uncover the pros of daily bone broth drinking, we spoke with Angel Luk, a registered dietitian, who offers her advice on the practice.

"The nutrients in bone broth vary depending on the animal bones used," Luk begins, "but, in general, bone broth contains collagen, protein that turns into gelatin when cooked, that provides amino acids." According to Luk, "These amino acids can help with gut health, joint health, and sleep." Bone broth is made by simmering animal bones in water for at least 12 hours, ideally 24 hours. As the bones cook, they release vitamins, minerals, and collagen into the water, making it super nutritional, rich and healthy bone broth.

While this kind of broth can be made from the bones of any animal, Luk offers advice on the best choice. "If people's budget and preferences allow, I would suggest using fish or chicken bones to decrease red meat consumption," she reveals. Studies have shown that red meat increases heart disease risk, so if you're drinking bone broth every day, that's something to be mindful of. "I realize only the bones are used, but if people don't skim the fat when consuming the broth, there is still a higher amount of saturated fat in red meat varieties," Luk warns.