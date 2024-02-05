Bone Broth Is The Unexpected Way To Spice Up The Taste Of Hot Chocolate

If hot chocolate doesn't sound like an exciting enough beverage on its own, there are endless ways to spice it up. You can add literal spices, like cayenne and chili powder, or tasty ingredients that upgrade your mug, such as sweetened condensed milk and Grand Marnier. But if you've only focused thus far on switching up mix-ins, and not the liquid base for your hot chocolate, you may be missing out. Surprisingly enough, including some bone broth in your drink can make for a seriously tasty cup.

Why do bone broth and hot chocolate mix so well? Typically, the former has a subtly salty flavor and has been lightly seasoned, so by mixing it with dessert ingredients like cocoa powder and sugar (or maple syrup), you can create a tasty sweet-savory juxtaposition. Plus, you may find spicier ingredients like black peppercorn in your broth, which can help satisfy that craving for heat — but because the taste of bone broth is so subtle, it won't overpower your beverage. And although hot chocolate is a dessert drink, you'll be adding nutritious value in the form of collagen, protein, and a little bit of iron.