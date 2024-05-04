The Simple Way To Keep Fried Chicken Hot And Crispy For A Cookout

There is a good reason fried chicken has mostly stayed in the world of takeout and grocery store hot bars: It's a real challenge to make a good, crispy version at home. Deep frying can already be intimidating, and despite the seemingly simple concept, and there are a lot of small mistakes you can make with fried chicken that can leave you with a bland, greasy, or soggy disappointment for a meal. You can't fry too hot or too low, your breading or batter needs to be well seasoned and the perfect consistency, and even with all those precautions, if you handle your fried chicken poorly after it's done, it can still be ruined. This is especially challenging when you are preparing it for a party or cookout, when you need to be making batches at a time and letting the chicken rest for an extended period. It's an invitation for sog. Thankfully there is one easy way to keep your chicken fresh, hot, and crispy — all you need is an oven-safe rack.

Next time you are frying up chicken and need to keep it warm for a while, just preheat your oven to a low temperature, like 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a baking sheet and place a grated rack over it, leaving space for air to circulate underneath. Then transfer the chicken straight to the rack as you cook it to drain, and keep it in the oven to prevent it from cooling off.