The Most Important Factor For The Crispiest Fried Chicken, According To A Chef

If you're going to make homemade fried chicken (perhaps with our classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe), then you want to make sure that you get it as crispy as possible. When done right, you won't even be able to taste the difference between your homemade version and restaurant-quality fried chicken. To learn the most important factor in achieving the crispiest fried chicken, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Jeff McInnis, the executive chef at two Miami restaurants, Root & Bone and Stiltsville Fish Bar.

According to McInnis, it all comes down to the oil. He says, "The consistent temperature of your oil is key. If you're doing this at home and using a small pan/burner (not a commercial fryer) then it's important to do this in small batches to not overcrowd your pan and possibly lower the temperature of the oil too much." It's important to keep in mind that the oil temperature will drop after the chicken is added because the chicken absorbs energy due to its wet and dense consistency. Taking this into account, McInnis recommends that, even though the ideal temperature is around 325 degrees, you should bring the oil temperature to 365 degrees because the temperature will inevitably drop.