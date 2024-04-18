The Most Important Factor For The Crispiest Fried Chicken, According To A Chef
If you're going to make homemade fried chicken (perhaps with our classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe), then you want to make sure that you get it as crispy as possible. When done right, you won't even be able to taste the difference between your homemade version and restaurant-quality fried chicken. To learn the most important factor in achieving the crispiest fried chicken, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Jeff McInnis, the executive chef at two Miami restaurants, Root & Bone and Stiltsville Fish Bar.
According to McInnis, it all comes down to the oil. He says, "The consistent temperature of your oil is key. If you're doing this at home and using a small pan/burner (not a commercial fryer) then it's important to do this in small batches to not overcrowd your pan and possibly lower the temperature of the oil too much." It's important to keep in mind that the oil temperature will drop after the chicken is added because the chicken absorbs energy due to its wet and dense consistency. Taking this into account, McInnis recommends that, even though the ideal temperature is around 325 degrees, you should bring the oil temperature to 365 degrees because the temperature will inevitably drop.
The breading is also important for crispy fried chicken
Chef Jeff McInnis has another tip for homemade fried chicken that's super crispy: Don't go easy on the breading. McInnis says, "Make sure to get a good, thick breading on that bird. No matter what you go with simply flour or butter milk or double fry. Just make sure to not skimp on the dredging. Coat it well and don't be afraid to coat it twice."
No matter what recipe you're using — whether it's a spicy buttermilk fried chicken or an air fryer fried chicken — there is always a dredging step. For most recipes, this step includes soaking the chicken in buttermilk, then coating it in the flour mixture (which also includes spices for flavor). After it's been fully submerged in both — or even, as McInnis suggests, dredged twice — then it can be fried. This coating ensures that you have an ultra-crispy and flavorful exterior. It may be a messy process, but it's necessary and worth it for the ultimate crispy bite.