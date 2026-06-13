Why You Should Give H Mart's Well-Marbled Beef Ribeye A Hard Pass

Since its first store opened in Woodside, New York, in 1982, H Mart has gone on to become the largest Asian grocery chain in the United States, with over 100 locations. While H Mart has inarguably transformed shopping for Asian-Americans, its customer base extends across the whole country. As it has grown, the chain has increasingly gained attention for the variety and quality of its budget-friendly beef. While there is indeed some extremely worthwhile meat to be found in its aisles, it pays to be discerning, as our taste tester discovered when assessing which H Mart steaks were worth buying and which you should skip. A key takeaway was that H Mart's beef ribeye is best avoided.

Although Tasting Table's tester was keen to avoid the most common errors made when cooking ribeye, the end result "still underperformed badly," leaving the tester resolved not to make the same purchase from H Mart again. The tester's first sign of trouble was "the not-so-great coloring on the beef," which proved to be prophetic. "It tasted cheap in terms of its flavor, but the most egregious flaw was its texture," our tester said.

What truly ruined the steak for our correspondent was the amount of sinew, which are fibrous connective tissue bands that can lead to a tough texture in meat. "I don't generally have a problem with finding some sinew here and there throughout a steak, but it made this ribeye a chore to cut and to chew," the tester said. To add insult to injury, the cost was not exactly budget-friendly at $16.49.